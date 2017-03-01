Linux in Munich: 'No compelling technical reason to return to Windows,' says city's IT chief
The man who runs Munich's central IT says there is no practical reason for the city to write off millions of euros and years of work to ditch its Linux-based OS for Windows.
The city authority is widely expected to swap Linux for Windows, due to a desire to drop open-source software at the council among Munich's ruling SPD-CSU coalition.
Last month, the general council backed a proposal that the administration should investigate how long it will take and how much it will cost to build a Windows 10 client. Once the details are known, the council will vote on whether Windows should replace LiMux, a custom version of the Ubuntu OS that is used by more than 15,000 staff across the council. The changeover would take place by 2021.
But now the man in charge of Munich's central IT provider, IT@M, has said there is no technical reason to switch back to Windows, describing the decision to prepare to return as being in some ways "surprising".
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Linux Devices
Linux in Munich: 'No compelling technical reason to return to Windows,' says city's IT chief
The man who runs Munich's central IT says there is no practical reason for the city to write off millions of euros and years of work to ditch its Linux-based OS for Windows. The city authority is widely expected to swap Linux for Windows, due to a desire to drop open-source software at the council among Munich's ruling SPD-CSU coalition. Last month, the general council backed a proposal that the administration should investigate how long it will take and how much it will cost to build a Windows 10 client. Once the details are known, the council will vote on whether Windows should replace LiMux, a custom version of the Ubuntu OS that is used by more than 15,000 staff across the council. The changeover would take place by 2021. But now the man in charge of Munich's central IT provider, IT@M, has said there is no technical reason to switch back to Windows, describing the decision to prepare to return as being in some ways "surprising".
Recent comments
2 days 14 hours ago
3 days 15 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago