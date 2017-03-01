Chrome and Firefox
Days after the Firefox 52 release, Google has officially released Chrome 57.0.
Chrome 57 comes with CSS Grid Layout support, an improved "Add to Home" screen for Android Chrome, new Media Session API, and a variety of other JavaScript / HTML5 / CSS changes.
Firefox 53 includes two brand new 'compact themes', designed to take up fewer pixels on the screen and give web content more room to show.
Open Source Vs. Commercial BI Software [Ed: False dichotomy right from the get-go (headline). FOSS can definitely be - and often is - commercial]
GAPID is short for the Graphics API Debugger and is a new open-source project out of Google.
Adding to the list of available open-source debuggers is GAPID. GAPID allows inspecting, tweaking, and replaying calls to OpenGL ES and Vulkan. GAPID is primarily geared for debugging GLES/VLK Android applications but the user-interface runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS. The tracer is able to run on those host operating systems as well as Android.
There is an adage, not quite yet old, suggesting that compute is free but storage is not. Perhaps a more accurate and, as far as public clouds are concerned, apt adaptation of this saying might be that computing and storage are free, and so are inbound networking within a region, but moving data across regions in a public cloud is brutally expensive, and it is even more costly spanning regions.
Our digital lives are powered by programming philosophers who choose to develop their code out in the open.
All programs begin with lines of instruction. When ready for execution these lines of instruction are converted to a binary format that the computer can execute. Open source programs are programs where the human readable code is accessible to anyone. This philosophy of openness and freedom has allowed these projects to impact the lives of everyone.
The Linux kernel is the core of all Android devices, and nearly a third of all Internet traffic rides on just one openly developed project, Netflix. (Read the excellent article in Time magazine about this.) How does the choice of using open source software as part of a project plan affect the amount and type of risk to a project within an organization?
Speaking to UploadVR at MWC, Alvin Graylin, President of Vive in China, said that HTC had been working on a “similar system” for full body tracking in its China research lab, and would be open sourcing it for all developers to implement into their experiences for free.
The internet is evolving and there is a lot of excitement because no one is quite sure what it will look like in the next five years. However one thing that is sure about its evolution is that it will keep getting more social.
Open Source software is currently being leveraged on by developers across the globe not just for blogging and publishing but also for designing feature rich and secure internal process systems and enterprise resource tools.
Social commerce is a one of this new concepts which is relatively new especially in the Africa web space hence the need to train start-ups on how to tap into and fully explore this new innovation.
The Marshall Project, a non-profit news organisation that covers the criminal justice system in the United States, has developed a free and open-source tool that allows reporters and editors to track websites of interest and receive notifications via Slack or email when newsworthy changes happen.
Switching from one technology to another is always going to be hard, and, despite the popularity of Node.js, it does come with its own set of complexities, and the advantages are not always apparent to management, says Trevor Livingston, principal architect at HomeAway, speaking at Node.js Interactive.
As I announced in mailing lists a few days ago, the Debian SunCamp (DSC2017) is happening again this May.
SunCamp different to most other Debian events. Instead of a busy schedule of talks, SunCamp focuses on the hacking and socialising aspect, without making it just a Debian party/vacation.
After a lot of discussion among the Drupal core committers and developers, and studying projects like Symfony, we believe that the advantages of Drupal's minor upgrade model (e.g. from Drupal 8.2 to Drupal 8.3) can be translated to major upgrades (e.g. from Drupal 8 to Drupal 9). We see a way to keep innovating while providing a smooth upgrade path and learning curve from Drupal 8 to Drupal 9.
I’ve used different services for my personal agenda and I always valued if they could well integrate into my Fedora Workstation. Some did it well, some at least provided a desktop app, some only had a web client. That’s fine for many people, but not for me. Call me old-school, but I still prefer using desktop applications and especially those who look and behave natively.
I bought a Dell XPS13 as my new portable workstation for Linux and GNOME. This is the model 9360 that is currently available as in a Developer Edition with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (project Sputnik for those who follow). It satisifies all I was looking for in a laptop: lightweigh, small 13", 16 GB of RAM (at least), core i7 CPU (this is a Kaby Lake) and must run Linux well.
[...]
I am happy with it. GNOME is beautiful in HiDPI, and it is all smooth.
No great changes over DOM4 and previous implementations was made. So you can sleep, because your application will run, may be, just with few changes.
A new more powerful, less footprint and good performance implementation of DOM4 has arrived. It is prefixed Gom. This new implementation will be used for all my projects now and on. It provides better implementation of namespaces and avoids using libxml2 tree internally.
Once a computer has more than a few hundred music tracks stored on it, the enjoyment of that music is greatly enhanced by making sure each track is properly tagged according to artist, song title, album name, genre, composer, and other assorted bits of information. In my case, I've found over the past few years that tag management is actually quite a lot of work; errors or poorly designed tag text seems to creep into the process at every point, and so I have become a reluctant user of tag editing software.
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today, March 10, 2017, a new maintenance update to the open-source and cross-platform ebook library management software for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
Calibre 2.81 comes two weeks after the launch of Calibre 2.80, and it finally looks like it's more of a feature release than a bugfix one. There are quite a bunch of goodies implemented in this version, starting with support for the latest firmware for Kobo e-readers, and the ability to download Amazon metadata from multiple sources.
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 134.
