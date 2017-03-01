GNOME News Nextcloud & Linux Desktop I’ve used different services for my personal agenda and I always valued if they could well integrate into my Fedora Workstation. Some did it well, some at least provided a desktop app, some only had a web client. That’s fine for many people, but not for me. Call me old-school, but I still prefer using desktop applications and especially those who look and behave natively.

So, I got a Dell I bought a Dell XPS13 as my new portable workstation for Linux and GNOME. This is the model 9360 that is currently available as in a Developer Edition with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (project Sputnik for those who follow). It satisifies all I was looking for in a laptop: lightweigh, small 13", 16 GB of RAM (at least), core i7 CPU (this is a Kaby Lake) and must run Linux well. [...] I am happy with it. GNOME is beautiful in HiDPI, and it is all smooth.

GXml 0.14 Released No great changes over DOM4 and previous implementations was made. So you can sleep, because your application will run, may be, just with few changes. A new more powerful, less footprint and good performance implementation of DOM4 has arrived. It is prefixed Gom. This new implementation will be used for all my projects now and on. It provides better implementation of namespaces and avoids using libxml2 tree internally.

Leftovers: Software Music tagging with open audio players Once a computer has more than a few hundred music tracks stored on it, the enjoyment of that music is greatly enhanced by making sure each track is properly tagged according to artist, song title, album name, genre, composer, and other assorted bits of information. In my case, I've found over the past few years that tag management is actually quite a lot of work; errors or poorly designed tag text seems to creep into the process at every point, and so I have become a reluctant user of tag editing software.

Calibre 2.81 Ebook Manager Can Download Amazon Metadata from Multiple Sources Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today, March 10, 2017, a new maintenance update to the open-source and cross-platform ebook library management software for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. Calibre 2.81 comes two weeks after the launch of Calibre 2.80, and it finally looks like it's more of a feature release than a bugfix one. There are quite a bunch of goodies implemented in this version, starting with support for the latest firmware for Kobo e-readers, and the ability to download Amazon metadata from multiple sources.

Cockpit 134 Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 134.