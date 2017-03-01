Debian-Based Elive 2.8.6 Beta Makes the Live Mode Twice as Fast, Updates Artwork

The developers of the Debian-based Elive Linux distro announced today the availability of yet another Beta milestone towards the operating system's major 3.0 release, Elive 2.8.6 Beta.

Voyager 16.04.2 Distro Uses Linux Kernel 4.8 for Kaby Lake Support, Xfce 4.12.3

The developer of the Voyager Live Linux distribution announced today the official release and general availability of Voyager 16.04.2 LTS, a maintenance update to the long-term supported 16.04 series of the operating system.

How open source has taken over our lives

The next time you play Uncharted 4 on PlayStation 4, The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo Switch, or tell Alexa to turn the lights off, bear in mind it’s all running on open source.