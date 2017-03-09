Language Selection

Linux Foundation and Linux

Linux
  • Linux Foundation chief: Businesses that don't use open source 'will fail'

    Open source took center stage at the final keynote address of the 2017 Google Cloud Next conference on Friday, where tech leaders presented on the importance of openness in tech and business.

    The focus on open source was highlighted in an address from Linux Foundation executive director Jim Zemlin, who claimed that organizations that "don't harvest the shared innovation" of open source "will fail." Open is the new economic norm in tech and business, Zemlin said, as "all of us are smarter than any one of us."

  • Linux Foundation ONAP builds on open source ECOMP, Open-O

    The Linux Foundation discusses its ONAP Project, which is focused on consolidating efforts around open source orchestration and management.

    On this week’s “NFV/SDN Reality Check,” we speak with The Linux Foundation to discuss its recent move to consolidate its open source enhanced control, orchestration, management and policy platform and Open Orchestrator Project into the newly formed Open Network Automation Platform Project.

  • A New /dev/random Is Still Being Worked On

    Stephan Müller has announced the newest version of his patches for implementing a new /dev/random implementation he calls the Linux Random Number Generator, or LRNG for short.

    The LRNG design tries to ensure sufficient entropy during boot time as well as in virtual environments and when using SSDs or device mapper targets.

Voyager 16.04.2 Distro Uses Linux Kernel 4.8 for Kaby Lake Support, Xfce 4.12.3

The developer of the Voyager Live Linux distribution announced today the official release and general availability of Voyager 16.04.2 LTS, a maintenance update to the long-term supported 16.04 series of the operating system. Read more

How open source has taken over our lives

The next time you play Uncharted 4 on PlayStation 4, The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo Switch, or tell Alexa to turn the lights off, bear in mind it’s all running on open source. Read more

Tiny SBC runs Linux on Allwinner V3, costs $6 or $8 with WiFi

An Indiegogo campaign is pitching a COM-like, 44.6 × 25.5mm “LicheePi Zero” SBC for $6 or $8 with WiFi that runs Linux on a 1.2GHz, Cortex-A7 Allwinner V3. A Chinese development team led by a “Wu Caesar” has gone to Indiegogo to sell a LicheePi Zero SBC that goes head to head with the Raspberry Pi Zero and recent, WiFi-enabled, $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W. The LicheePi Zero similarly offers a single-core SoC with WiFi and minimalist I/O, but for only $8 for the WiFi version or $6 without. Read more

