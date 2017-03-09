The next time you play Uncharted 4 on PlayStation 4, The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo Switch, or tell Alexa to turn the lights off, bear in mind it’s all running on open source.

The developer of the Voyager Live Linux distribution announced today the official release and general availability of Voyager 16.04.2 LTS, a maintenance update to the long-term supported 16.04 series of the operating system.