Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of March 2017 11:27:49 AM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Voyager 16.04.2 Distro Uses Linux Kernel 4.8 for Kaby Lake Support, Xfce 4.12.3

The developer of the Voyager Live Linux distribution announced today the official release and general availability of Voyager 16.04.2 LTS, a maintenance update to the long-term supported 16.04 series of the operating system. Read more

How open source has taken over our lives

The next time you play Uncharted 4 on PlayStation 4, The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo Switch, or tell Alexa to turn the lights off, bear in mind it’s all running on open source. Read more

Tiny SBC runs Linux on Allwinner V3, costs $6 or $8 with WiFi

An Indiegogo campaign is pitching a COM-like, 44.6 × 25.5mm “LicheePi Zero” SBC for $6 or $8 with WiFi that runs Linux on a 1.2GHz, Cortex-A7 Allwinner V3. A Chinese development team led by a “Wu Caesar” has gone to Indiegogo to sell a LicheePi Zero SBC that goes head to head with the Raspberry Pi Zero and recent, WiFi-enabled, $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W. The LicheePi Zero similarly offers a single-core SoC with WiFi and minimalist I/O, but for only $8 for the WiFi version or $6 without. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6