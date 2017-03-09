Android Leftovers
Android Patched to Protect Users from Getting Hacked via Headphones Connector
Malware found preinstalled on 38 Android phones used by 2 companies
How Android is helping keep a Pakistani language alive
Android device updates: Nougat rollout begins for the Moto Z Play
'Many' Android exploits in WikiLeaks CIA files are already fixed
Thieves can steal smartphone PINs in SECONDS using thermal cameras and Android users are at greater risk [Ed: SHOCK! people typing passwords when filmed in danger! Keyloggers, sound reconstructors or filming technologies have long been recognised as risk]
