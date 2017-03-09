Linux Foundation and Linux Linux Foundation chief: Businesses that don't use open source 'will fail' Open source took center stage at the final keynote address of the 2017 Google Cloud Next conference on Friday, where tech leaders presented on the importance of openness in tech and business. The focus on open source was highlighted in an address from Linux Foundation executive director Jim Zemlin, who claimed that organizations that "don't harvest the shared innovation" of open source "will fail." Open is the new economic norm in tech and business, Zemlin said, as "all of us are smarter than any one of us."

Linux Foundation ONAP builds on open source ECOMP, Open-O The Linux Foundation discusses its ONAP Project, which is focused on consolidating efforts around open source orchestration and management. On this week’s “NFV/SDN Reality Check,” we speak with The Linux Foundation to discuss its recent move to consolidate its open source enhanced control, orchestration, management and policy platform and Open Orchestrator Project into the newly formed Open Network Automation Platform Project.

A New /dev/random Is Still Being Worked On Stephan Müller has announced the newest version of his patches for implementing a new /dev/random implementation he calls the Linux Random Number Generator, or LRNG for short. The LRNG design tries to ensure sufficient entropy during boot time as well as in virtual environments and when using SSDs or device mapper targets.

Debian-Based Elive 2.8.6 Beta Makes the Live Mode Twice as Fast, Updates Artwork The developers of the Debian-based Elive Linux distro announced today the availability of yet another Beta milestone towards the operating system's major 3.0 release, Elive 2.8.6 Beta.