It Looks Like Ubuntu 17.04 Might Ship with Mesa 17.0.1 and X.Org Server 1.19.2
X server 1.19.2 for zesty
Canonical's Timo Aaltonen is back with some great news for Ubuntu Linux gamers, as he's now working on bringing the latest X.Org Server 1.19.2 display server and Mesa 17.0.1 3D Graphics Library to the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) release.
In his latest blog post, the developer reveals the fact that the long-anticipated X.Org 1.19 display server is now ready for public testing on a special PPA (Personal Package Archive) for Ubuntu 17.04, along with Mesa 17.0.1, which appears to rest in the proposed repository of the forthcoming distribution at the moment of writing.
Ubuntu 17.04 Preparing To Land X.Org Server 1.19.2 + Mesa 17.0.1
Some big Ubuntu 17.04 "Zesty Zapus" updates will be coming down the pipe next week.
-
