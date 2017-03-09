Steam News
Streets of Rogue released on Steam with a free weekend
This is one developer deserving of support! They constantly released free development builds, now it's free with the release on Steam for a few days and the game is really fun and works really well on Linux too.
New Steam Client Update Adds Steam Controller Configuration Links, Many Changes
Valve pushed a new stable update of the Steam Client for Linux, Mac, and Windows users, as well as on its Debian-based SteamOS gaming operating system, adding, as expected, numerous improvements and some new exciting features.
The March 9 Steam Client Update is awaiting you next time you fire up your Steam desktop client, no matter the operating system you're currently using, and it will add a new option in the setting that lets you disable group announcement and event notifications, and removes the sing-on notifications for in-game/online friends.
Steam's redesign, a new open VR/AR standard, and more gaming news
The Valve team behind Steam confirmed it's working on a new look for the gaming platform in a video interview published Feb. 20. The news first broke when SteamDB shared screenshots on Twitter.
SteamVR For Linux Gets Improved Radeon Performance
Valve has released an updated SteamVR beta for Linux VR gamers ahead of the weekend.
Fixes in this SteamVR build include an issue that could cause a system hang and an issue where the image would appear to shift around.
Linux Foundation and Linux
Debian-Based Elive 2.8.6 Beta Makes the Live Mode Twice as Fast, Updates Artwork
The developers of the Debian-based Elive Linux distro announced today the availability of yet another Beta milestone towards the operating system's major 3.0 release, Elive 2.8.6 Beta.
Voyager 16.04.2 Distro Uses Linux Kernel 4.8 for Kaby Lake Support, Xfce 4.12.3
The developer of the Voyager Live Linux distribution announced today the official release and general availability of Voyager 16.04.2 LTS, a maintenance update to the long-term supported 16.04 series of the operating system.
How open source has taken over our lives
The next time you play Uncharted 4 on PlayStation 4, The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo Switch, or tell Alexa to turn the lights off, bear in mind it’s all running on open source.
