Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Steam News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of March 2017 03:34:30 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Streets of Rogue released on Steam with a free weekend

    This is one developer deserving of support! They constantly released free development builds, now it's free with the release on Steam for a few days and the game is really fun and works really well on Linux too.

  • New Steam Client Update Adds Steam Controller Configuration Links, Many Changes

    Valve pushed a new stable update of the Steam Client for Linux, Mac, and Windows users, as well as on its Debian-based SteamOS gaming operating system, adding, as expected, numerous improvements and some new exciting features.

    The March 9 Steam Client Update is awaiting you next time you fire up your Steam desktop client, no matter the operating system you're currently using, and it will add a new option in the setting that lets you disable group announcement and event notifications, and removes the sing-on notifications for in-game/online friends.

  • Steam's redesign, a new open VR/AR standard, and more gaming news

    The Valve team behind Steam confirmed it's working on a new look for the gaming platform in a video interview published Feb. 20. The news first broke when SteamDB shared screenshots on Twitter.

  • SteamVR For Linux Gets Improved Radeon Performance

    Valve has released an updated SteamVR beta for Linux VR gamers ahead of the weekend.

    Fixes in this SteamVR build include an issue that could cause a system hang and an issue where the image would appear to shift around.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Foundation and Linux

  • Linux Foundation chief: Businesses that don't use open source 'will fail'
    Open source took center stage at the final keynote address of the 2017 Google Cloud Next conference on Friday, where tech leaders presented on the importance of openness in tech and business. The focus on open source was highlighted in an address from Linux Foundation executive director Jim Zemlin, who claimed that organizations that "don't harvest the shared innovation" of open source "will fail." Open is the new economic norm in tech and business, Zemlin said, as "all of us are smarter than any one of us."
  • Linux Foundation ONAP builds on open source ECOMP, Open-O
    The Linux Foundation discusses its ONAP Project, which is focused on consolidating efforts around open source orchestration and management. On this week’s “NFV/SDN Reality Check,” we speak with The Linux Foundation to discuss its recent move to consolidate its open source enhanced control, orchestration, management and policy platform and Open Orchestrator Project into the newly formed Open Network Automation Platform Project.
  • A New /dev/random Is Still Being Worked On
    Stephan Müller has announced the newest version of his patches for implementing a new /dev/random implementation he calls the Linux Random Number Generator, or LRNG for short. The LRNG design tries to ensure sufficient entropy during boot time as well as in virtual environments and when using SSDs or device mapper targets.

Debian-Based Elive 2.8.6 Beta Makes the Live Mode Twice as Fast, Updates Artwork

The developers of the Debian-based Elive Linux distro announced today the availability of yet another Beta milestone towards the operating system's major 3.0 release, Elive 2.8.6 Beta. Read more

Voyager 16.04.2 Distro Uses Linux Kernel 4.8 for Kaby Lake Support, Xfce 4.12.3

The developer of the Voyager Live Linux distribution announced today the official release and general availability of Voyager 16.04.2 LTS, a maintenance update to the long-term supported 16.04 series of the operating system. Read more

How open source has taken over our lives

The next time you play Uncharted 4 on PlayStation 4, The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo Switch, or tell Alexa to turn the lights off, bear in mind it’s all running on open source. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6