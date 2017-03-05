Leftovers: KDE
-
Okular has a amazing table select mode where you select an area and Okular will auto detect rows and columns on it (you can fine-tune it afterwards) and then you can directly copy&paste to a spreadsheet :)
-
The application is based on Python 3 and Qt 5, and while it is aimed at Qt-based desktops (like KDE Plasma or LXQt), it works pretty well on GTK-based desktops as well (either as a tray or as an AppIndicator).
-
Finally I am writing about my experience in Season of KDE, 2017 which came to an end a few days ago. A winter learning new things, learning what really matters is not just writing code but writing good code. I would like to thank GCompris and KDE for giving me such an opportunity to be a part of the community and to try to bring happiness to people and kids using it around the world.
-
While the recent revelations are not all that surprising, they did stir the pot a bit and made people at least a tad more aware of the problems of personal privacy in the modern age.
-
As part of our efforts to improve out of box experience for touch screens I’m pleased to announce that Plasma 5.10 will provide integration for virtual keyboard.
-
This post is to provide some clarification on a behavioral change we had to introduce with Qt 5.6.2 to the QtLocation‘s OpenStreetMap plug-in. The related change seems to have generated some confusion, so here’s the full story.
-
A new bug fix release of the open-source, non-linear video editor Kdenlive is now available to download. Kdenlive 16.12.3 is the last release in the 16.12.x series. It brings a handful of important improvements to the table. Numerous causes of crashes have been fixed, as has the ‘overnight render bug‘ that affected rendering jobs that eked past midnight.
-
That little red ball was a KDE widget that could be added to the desktop. A quick flick of the moue is all it took to send the ball ricochetting off the bounds of your desktop workspace, boinging and banging, from top to bottom, side to side, over and over, until it slowly expended all its energy and jogged to a slow halt.
[...]
At the time this widget was around desktop widgets were the “in thing”.
Every one seemed to be offering them: Google Desktop; Yahoo Widgets, Windows Gadgets, Apple’s Dashboard and gDesk lets, aDesklets, Screenlets and KDE Plasma widgets on Linux.
-
Intrepid journalist Joey Sneddon over at OMG! Ubuntu! recently pointed out to us that Plasma 5 is currently not doing so well when it comes to serving an important user demographic - bored cats!
Red Hat and Fedora
-
CloudLinux's Mykola Naugolnyi is announcing today the immediate availability of new stable kernel security updates for the CloudLinux 7 and CloudLinux 6 operating system series.
The newly updated CloudLinux 7, CloudLinux 6 and Hybrid kernel is here to fix the recently discovered and patched CVE-2017-2636 vulnerability that was affecting the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, and Red Hat Enterprise MRG (Messaging, Realtime and Grid) 2 operating systems.
-
Fedora, Fedora, Fedora, Soltanto Fedora, Fedora tra noi, here's a song for you. But the reason we are here is not to tickle the nostalgia glands. Instead, we want to spend a little more time making Fedora extra useful, beautiful and functional, also known in the professional circles as pimping.
We've done this before time and time again, including the recent stint with Fedora 24, and the installation & review of Fedora 25, and now we will do some of this magic. I would like to show you a few more tips and tricks that can enhance your Fedora experience. This article should also work nicely with my recently published Gnome accessibility guide. Fedora me.
-
Last month we reported on Fedora 27 looking to drop alpha releases and now that change has been approved.
Fedora 27 will be the distribution's first release not doing any alpha milestones. Instead, the distribution is trying to focus on better daily quality of Fedora Rawhide / F27, similar to Ubuntu not doing alpha/beta releases and openSUSE Leap also deciding to go a similar route.
Recent comments
3 days 12 hours ago
4 days 13 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 9 hours ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago