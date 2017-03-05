Leftovers: KDE
Okular table selection mode is amazing
Okular has a amazing table select mode where you select an area and Okular will auto detect rows and columns on it (you can fine-tune it afterwards) and then you can directly copy&paste to a spreadsheet
Meteo Qt Is A Nice Qt5 Weather Tray Application
The application is based on Python 3 and Qt 5, and while it is aimed at Qt-based desktops (like KDE Plasma or LXQt), it works pretty well on GTK-based desktops as well (either as a tray or as an AppIndicator).
Season of KDE, 2017
Finally I am writing about my experience in Season of KDE, 2017 which came to an end a few days ago. A winter learning new things, learning what really matters is not just writing code but writing good code. I would like to thank GCompris and KDE for giving me such an opportunity to be a part of the community and to try to bring happiness to people and kids using it around the world.
Vault - for the privacy of your data
While the recent revelations are not all that surprising, they did stir the pot a bit and made people at least a tad more aware of the problems of personal privacy in the modern age.
Virtual Keyboard on Lock Screen
As part of our efforts to improve out of box experience for touch screens I’m pleased to announce that Plasma 5.10 will provide integration for virtual keyboard.
Wiki, what’s going on? (Part 22-Throw back time)
Provisioning OpenStreetMap providers in QtLocation
This post is to provide some clarification on a behavioral change we had to introduce with Qt 5.6.2 to the QtLocation‘s OpenStreetMap plug-in. The related change seems to have generated some confusion, so here’s the full story.
Kdenlive 16.12.3 Out, Promises to Crash Less Often
A new bug fix release of the open-source, non-linear video editor Kdenlive is now available to download. Kdenlive 16.12.3 is the last release in the 16.12.x series. It brings a handful of important improvements to the table. Numerous causes of crashes have been fixed, as has the ‘overnight render bug‘ that affected rendering jobs that eked past midnight.
Does Anyone Else Remember the KDE Bouncy Ball?
That little red ball was a KDE widget that could be added to the desktop. A quick flick of the moue is all it took to send the ball ricochetting off the bounds of your desktop workspace, boinging and banging, from top to bottom, side to side, over and over, until it slowly expended all its energy and jogged to a slow halt.
[...]
At the time this widget was around desktop widgets were the “in thing”.
Every one seemed to be offering them: Google Desktop; Yahoo Widgets, Windows Gadgets, Apple’s Dashboard and gDesk lets, aDesklets, Screenlets and KDE Plasma widgets on Linux.
Fear not, OMG! Ubuntu! You will bounce again!
Intrepid journalist Joey Sneddon over at OMG! Ubuntu! recently pointed out to us that Plasma 5 is currently not doing so well when it comes to serving an important user demographic - bored cats!
