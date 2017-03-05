That little red ball was a KDE widget that could be added to the desktop. A quick flick of the moue is all it took to send the ball ricochetting off the bounds of your desktop workspace, boinging and banging, from top to bottom, side to side, over and over, until it slowly expended all its energy and jogged to a slow halt.

[...]

At the time this widget was around desktop widgets were the “in thing”.

Every one seemed to be offering them: Google Desktop; Yahoo Widgets, Windows Gadgets, Apple’s Dashboard and gDesk lets, aDesklets, Screenlets and KDE Plasma widgets on Linux.