today's howtos
What do I do if a slot is not invoked?
The Experimental ISPConfig Server - Debian Stretch (Apache, MySQL, PHP 7, Pure-FTPD and ISPConfig 3.1)
Aptly Systemd Socket Activation
Understanding 7z command switches - part I
Ethical Hacking on Linux? What is it?
Installing Fedora on Macbook Air
How to Change Root Password of MySQL or MariaDB in Linux
Git Cheatsheet
Assign Read/Write Access to a User on Specific Directory in Linux
How To Install Kernel 4.11 RC1 on Ubuntu and Derivatives
How to Setup Your Own Cloud Server with NextCloud
Fix Missing Synaptic Search Bar
How to Reset MySQL or MariaDB Root Password in Linux
How To Install Kernel 4.9.13 On Your Ubuntu System Now
Fix VirtualBox 5.1.x Focus Issues On GNOME Desktops (Not Being Able To Move VM Windows In GNOME Shell, Clicking On Indicators In Unity)
How to extract a .deb file without opening it on Debian or Ubuntu Linux
How to Upgrade Kernel to Latest Version in Ubuntu
How To Install Kodi 17.1 “Krypton” RC On Ubuntu
Restrict SSH User Access to Certain Directory Using Chrooted Jail
SSH for mere mortals: configuring and using SSH for Linux
Micro-optimizations matter: preventing 20 million system calls
[Video] GNU Screen Basic Tutorial
Ubuntu Linux Remove/Delete PPAs apt-get command
Two frequently used system calls are ~77% slower on AWS EC2
AirMouse (MX3)- Disable Power Button (linux)
/usr/bin/time: not the command you think you know
dnsmasq as DNS cache server for NextCloudPi and Raspbian
Dynamic DNS for Raspbian with no-ip.org installer
Crowdtesting with the Ubuntu community: the case of IPFS
NASpi
HP MediaSmart EX475 VGA Port Mod and Linux Install
How to enable TLS/SSL encryption with Glusterfs storage cluster on Linux
vim-plug: A beautiful and minimalist vim plugin manager for Unix and Linux users
