Leftovers: Software

Software
  • PiCluster 1.6 – Move your Containers to Different Hosts

    I am pleased to announce v1.6 of PiCluster. In this release there are a few usability bugs fixed and a new feature that allows you to change the host of a running container. Having the ability to easily change where a container is running is a standard and crucial feature to expect from a container management platform. I am glad that it is finally here and let’s explore how it works!

  • Tizonia: A Command-line Music Streaming Client for Linux

    We recently introduced you to a command line music app, MOC media player for Linux, that comes with an equalizer and a mixer.

    Today we bring you another command line app called Tizonia, which can play locally stored music files and also allow you to listen to your favorite music streaming platforms.

    Tizonia is an Open Source command-line application for streaming music on your Linux desktop.

  • Screenlets Lets You Spice Up Your Ubuntu/Linux Mint Desktop

    Screenlets is basically a widgets engine which run small applications on the desktop called widgets, it is written in Python and licensed under GPL. It was designed to run on Unix-like operating systems by 'Rico Pfaus', 'Helder Fraga' and 'Natan Yellin', targeting specifically to run on X11-based compositing windows manager like compiz.

  • Simple Weather Indicator Lets You Keep An Eye On Weather Conditions

    Simple Weather Indicator is simple and elegant indicator designed to get weather information right on the panel. It is developed using Python languages and uses an in-house open source weather API called Eris to get the current weather condition of the user's location.

  • Take Care Of Your Eyes Using SafeEyes Application in Linux

    SafeEyes is a useful application designed to give your eyes a little break from your computer screen (this is the way how not to get eye strain, 'asthenopia'), while also asking you to do some eyes exercise which can be useful. It is free and open source developed by Gobinath, it is an alternative to EyeLeo which is only available for Windows.

  • Lightweight Paint Software mtPaint 3.50 Dev Available In PPA For Ubuntu or Linux Mint

    While the last stable mtPaint version was released back in 2011, there have been quite a few development releases since then, with the last one dating to June, 2016. I couldn't find a PPA with the latest mtPaint 3.50 development releases, so I created one to make it easy to install in Ubuntu and Linux Mint.

  • Import Your Geotagged Photos In Google Earth With Mapollage (KML File Generator)

    Mapollage is a Java tool that can be used to put your geotagged photos on the map by creating an KML file that can be used with Google Earth.

  • Heard Of Chrome OS But Never Tried? Here Is The Chrome OS Theme For Your Ubuntu/Linux Mint

    There isn't much theme development going on now a days for latest Ubuntu version like it used to in past, we had so many themes to choose from for our beloved desktop but it is quite unfortunate. Hopefully creators will jump in eyecandy pool once again and give us those great themes taste we used to have for our Linux desktops. But there are still some people who are giving their free time to Linux eyecandy and we must appreciate them.

  • Davinci Resolve now available on Linux

    Inevitably it didn't get as much attention as the new camera and panels did when they were announced last week, but in Blackmagic's live stream unveiling Grant Petty also talked briefly about Resolve for Linux.

today's howtos

GNOME News

  • Sharing your app with friends
    It’s a rainy afternoon in Portland so I’m cozy with an espresso watching the rain. After a short hacking session you can now export your application as a Flatpak bundle quickly and easily. Just select the workbench menu in the top right corner of the workbench, followed by Flatpak, and then Export as Bundle.
  • Numix-Based GTK Theme Generator Tool Oomox 1.2.0 Released With Improved Unity Support, More
    Oomox is a tool that allows generating color variations of the popular Numix GTK2 / GTK3 theme, as well as icons to match them. The application comes with a large number of built-in presets that can be further customized, and it supports GNOME, Unity, Xfce4 and Openbox. The minimum GTK3 version required to use it is 3.18 (so it supports Ubuntu 16.04 and newer). The themes might work with older GTK3 versions, but you may encounter issues.
  • Simplifying newcomer setup
    One thing we are striving for in 3.24 is to make it as simple as possible for newcomers to get their development environment setup. Hopefully in time so that our next round of Outreachy and GSoC interns have an easier time getting started. A common installation issue we’ve seen is that people have flatpak, but not flatpak-builder. Without it, Builder can’t do builds inside of the target mount namespace with all your proper dependencies. So now Builder will detect this and install it for you if you like.

Leftovers: KDE

  • Okular table selection mode is amazing
    Okular has a amazing table select mode where you select an area and Okular will auto detect rows and columns on it (you can fine-tune it afterwards) and then you can directly copy&paste to a spreadsheet :)
  • Meteo Qt Is A Nice Qt5 Weather Tray Application
    The application is based on Python 3 and Qt 5, and while it is aimed at Qt-based desktops (like KDE Plasma or LXQt), it works pretty well on GTK-based desktops as well (either as a tray or as an AppIndicator).
  • Season of KDE, 2017
    Finally I am writing about my experience in Season of KDE, 2017 which came to an end a few days ago. A winter learning new things, learning what really matters is not just writing code but writing good code. I would like to thank GCompris and KDE for giving me such an opportunity to be a part of the community and to try to bring happiness to people and kids using it around the world.
  • Vault - for the privacy of your data
    While the recent revelations are not all that surprising, they did stir the pot a bit and made people at least a tad more aware of the problems of personal privacy in the modern age.
  • Virtual Keyboard on Lock Screen
    As part of our efforts to improve out of box experience for touch screens I’m pleased to announce that Plasma 5.10 will provide integration for virtual keyboard.
  • Wiki, what’s going on? (Part 22-Throw back time)
  • Provisioning OpenStreetMap providers in QtLocation
    This post is to provide some clarification on a behavioral change we had to introduce with Qt 5.6.2 to the QtLocation‘s OpenStreetMap plug-in. The related change seems to have generated some confusion, so here’s the full story.
  • Kdenlive 16.12.3 Out, Promises to Crash Less Often
    A new bug fix release of the open-source, non-linear video editor Kdenlive is now available to download. Kdenlive 16.12.3 is the last release in the 16.12.x series. It brings a handful of important improvements to the table. Numerous causes of crashes have been fixed, as has the ‘overnight render bug‘ that affected rendering jobs that eked past midnight.
  • Does Anyone Else Remember the KDE Bouncy Ball?
    That little red ball was a KDE widget that could be added to the desktop. A quick flick of the moue is all it took to send the ball ricochetting off the bounds of your desktop workspace, boinging and banging, from top to bottom, side to side, over and over, until it slowly expended all its energy and jogged to a slow halt. [...] At the time this widget was around desktop widgets were the “in thing”. Every one seemed to be offering them: Google Desktop; Yahoo Widgets, Windows Gadgets, Apple’s Dashboard and gDesk lets, aDesklets, Screenlets and KDE Plasma widgets on Linux.
  • Fear not, OMG! Ubuntu! You will bounce again!
    Intrepid journalist Joey Sneddon over at OMG! Ubuntu! recently pointed out to us that Plasma 5 is currently not doing so well when it comes to serving an important user demographic - bored cats!

Red Hat and Fedora

  • CloudLinux 7 and 6 Users Receive Security Kernel Update to Patch CVE-2017-2636
    CloudLinux's Mykola Naugolnyi is announcing today the immediate availability of new stable kernel security updates for the CloudLinux 7 and CloudLinux 6 operating system series. The newly updated CloudLinux 7, CloudLinux 6 and Hybrid kernel is here to fix the recently discovered and patched CVE-2017-2636 vulnerability that was affecting the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, and Red Hat Enterprise MRG (Messaging, Realtime and Grid) 2 operating systems.
  • The Red Hat Inc (RHT) CEO James M. Whitehurst Sells 5,099 Shares
  • Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) By The Numbers: Valuation in Focus
  • More Fedora 24/25 family pimpage
    Fedora, Fedora, Fedora, Soltanto Fedora, Fedora tra noi, here's a song for you. But the reason we are here is not to tickle the nostalgia glands. Instead, we want to spend a little more time making Fedora extra useful, beautiful and functional, also known in the professional circles as pimping. We've done this before time and time again, including the recent stint with Fedora 24, and the installation & review of Fedora 25, and now we will do some of this magic. I would like to show you a few more tips and tricks that can enhance your Fedora experience. This article should also work nicely with my recently published Gnome accessibility guide. Fedora me.
  • Fedora 27 Will Indeed Eliminate Alpha Releases
    Last month we reported on Fedora 27 looking to drop alpha releases and now that change has been approved. Fedora 27 will be the distribution's first release not doing any alpha milestones. Instead, the distribution is trying to focus on better daily quality of Fedora Rawhide / F27, similar to Ubuntu not doing alpha/beta releases and openSUSE Leap also deciding to go a similar route.

