Leftovers: Software
PiCluster 1.6 – Move your Containers to Different Hosts
I am pleased to announce v1.6 of PiCluster. In this release there are a few usability bugs fixed and a new feature that allows you to change the host of a running container. Having the ability to easily change where a container is running is a standard and crucial feature to expect from a container management platform. I am glad that it is finally here and let’s explore how it works!
Tizonia: A Command-line Music Streaming Client for Linux
We recently introduced you to a command line music app, MOC media player for Linux, that comes with an equalizer and a mixer.
Today we bring you another command line app called Tizonia, which can play locally stored music files and also allow you to listen to your favorite music streaming platforms.
Tizonia is an Open Source command-line application for streaming music on your Linux desktop.
Screenlets Lets You Spice Up Your Ubuntu/Linux Mint Desktop
Screenlets is basically a widgets engine which run small applications on the desktop called widgets, it is written in Python and licensed under GPL. It was designed to run on Unix-like operating systems by 'Rico Pfaus', 'Helder Fraga' and 'Natan Yellin', targeting specifically to run on X11-based compositing windows manager like compiz.
Simple Weather Indicator Lets You Keep An Eye On Weather Conditions
Simple Weather Indicator is simple and elegant indicator designed to get weather information right on the panel. It is developed using Python languages and uses an in-house open source weather API called Eris to get the current weather condition of the user's location.
Take Care Of Your Eyes Using SafeEyes Application in Linux
SafeEyes is a useful application designed to give your eyes a little break from your computer screen (this is the way how not to get eye strain, 'asthenopia'), while also asking you to do some eyes exercise which can be useful. It is free and open source developed by Gobinath, it is an alternative to EyeLeo which is only available for Windows.
Lightweight Paint Software mtPaint 3.50 Dev Available In PPA For Ubuntu or Linux Mint
While the last stable mtPaint version was released back in 2011, there have been quite a few development releases since then, with the last one dating to June, 2016. I couldn't find a PPA with the latest mtPaint 3.50 development releases, so I created one to make it easy to install in Ubuntu and Linux Mint.
Import Your Geotagged Photos In Google Earth With Mapollage (KML File Generator)
Mapollage is a Java tool that can be used to put your geotagged photos on the map by creating an KML file that can be used with Google Earth.
Heard Of Chrome OS But Never Tried? Here Is The Chrome OS Theme For Your Ubuntu/Linux Mint
There isn't much theme development going on now a days for latest Ubuntu version like it used to in past, we had so many themes to choose from for our beloved desktop but it is quite unfortunate. Hopefully creators will jump in eyecandy pool once again and give us those great themes taste we used to have for our Linux desktops. But there are still some people who are giving their free time to Linux eyecandy and we must appreciate them.
Davinci Resolve now available on Linux
Inevitably it didn't get as much attention as the new camera and panels did when they were announced last week, but in Blackmagic's live stream unveiling Grant Petty also talked briefly about Resolve for Linux.
