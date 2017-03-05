Red Hat and Fedora CloudLinux 7 and 6 Users Receive Security Kernel Update to Patch CVE-2017-2636 CloudLinux's Mykola Naugolnyi is announcing today the immediate availability of new stable kernel security updates for the CloudLinux 7 and CloudLinux 6 operating system series. The newly updated CloudLinux 7, CloudLinux 6 and Hybrid kernel is here to fix the recently discovered and patched CVE-2017-2636 vulnerability that was affecting the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, and Red Hat Enterprise MRG (Messaging, Realtime and Grid) 2 operating systems.

More Fedora 24/25 family pimpage Fedora, Fedora, Fedora, Soltanto Fedora, Fedora tra noi, here's a song for you. But the reason we are here is not to tickle the nostalgia glands. Instead, we want to spend a little more time making Fedora extra useful, beautiful and functional, also known in the professional circles as pimping. We've done this before time and time again, including the recent stint with Fedora 24, and the installation & review of Fedora 25, and now we will do some of this magic. I would like to show you a few more tips and tricks that can enhance your Fedora experience. This article should also work nicely with my recently published Gnome accessibility guide. Fedora me.

Fedora 27 Will Indeed Eliminate Alpha Releases Last month we reported on Fedora 27 looking to drop alpha releases and now that change has been approved. Fedora 27 will be the distribution's first release not doing any alpha milestones. Instead, the distribution is trying to focus on better daily quality of Fedora Rawhide / F27, similar to Ubuntu not doing alpha/beta releases and openSUSE Leap also deciding to go a similar route.