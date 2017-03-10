Android Leftovers
Best affordable Android smartphones you can buy [March 2017]
There are new smartphones hitting the market constantly, but which is the best to pick up when you’re trying to save a buck or two? We’re expecting some great new releases over the coming months, but for now, let’s go over the best affordable Android smartphones you can go pick up today…
TAG Heuer confirms March 14th debut for its next Android watch
TAG Heuer teases its next Android Wear device ahead of March 14th unveiling
Last year’s price ceiling on Android Wear was set by the TAG Heuer Connected, a $1,500 watch and we never really expected to see a sequel. However, earlier this year, the company confirmed that it was indeed launching a second generation, and now we’re getting our first teaser for the device…
On Twitter yesterday, TAG Heuer revealed that March 14th would see the launch of its next Connected smartwatch, and also gave us a very small peek at the design. From what we’ve seen so far, it seems like the company is going along the same lines as the previous model, at least in terms of design.
Sorry, iPhone fans, the latest Snapchat Bitmoji feature is Android only
Now that Android is getting Google Assistant, here’s how it works
How to turn your Android smartphone or an iPhone into a satellite phone
Great Reminder That You Need a Malware Scanner On Your Android Phone
Google's new 'My Android' site suggests wallpapers, icon packs and more
Sony Demonstrates Concept Xperia Ear Headphones and Xperia Touch Android Projector at MWC
Android 'Taste Test' helps you make a personalized home screen
