Setting Up A Better VR Space For SteamVR Linux Gaming
When receiving the HTC Vive last month for testing the roll-out of Valve's SteamVR beta for Linux, going into it I hadn't realized how immersive the experience was at that point nor all the cables involved. I had setup the HTC Vive VR system in the "basement server room" to deal with the mess of cables, but after using this VR headset for a few days I quickly realized I needed a better area for engaging with virtual reality. After making a custom-built desk and moving where I have the HTC Vive "play room" configured, the experience is much better.
There's Progress Running Unreal Engine 4 With SteamVR On Linux
Progress is being made with running Unreal Engine 4 for VR on Linux with SteamVR.
Yaakuro, a community developer working on Unreal Engine 4's Linux support, has got the basics of UE4 running with SteamVR's Linux beta. There is currently a small issue with the VR Editor but other aspects should be working, including supported UE4 games.
Currently though Unreal Engine 4 on Linux SteamVR is using OpenGL for rendering rather than Vulkan. UE4's Vulkan support on desktop platforms has been lagging compared to their Vulkan support on Android, but hopefully we'll see their desktop Vulkan support in better shape soon.
Hyper Sentinel adds a Linux demo and has hit the funding goal on Kickstarter
After chatting privately with the developers of Hyper Sentinel [Kickstarter, Official Site] to give them some advice, they have now put up their official Linux demo and they have also hit their funding goal on Kickstarter.
