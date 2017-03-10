Linux/FOSS Events
-
Linaro Connect Budapest '17 Slides & Videos
Linaro hosted their annual Connect conference this past week in Budapest, Hungary. For those not able to make this embedded/mobile-focused Linux developers' conference, many of the slides and videos are now available.
-
ARM Talks Mali Vulkan, Lack Of Open Drivers & More @ Linaro Budapest 17
-
OPL seminar features open source software
Retired information technology specialist Ron Enos is offering a Free and Open Source Software Seminar at Oneida Public Library on Thursday, March 23, at 6:00 p.m. for PC users who want to upgrade their software at the lowest cost possible.
Enos will discuss and demonstrate several open source operating systems that can be downloaded into existing PCs at no cost, including Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Desktops and Devices With GNU/Linux
Recent comments
4 days 5 hours ago
5 days 6 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago