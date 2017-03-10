Releases: Chrome 57, CODE 2.0 Update, LXLE 16.04.2 Beta, Tumbleweed
-
Google Chrome 57 Released with WebAssembly Support, 36 Security Fixes
-
Collabora Rolls Out CODE 2.0 Update
Collabora has announced an update to their Online Development Edition 2.0 platform.
Collabora Online Development Edition 2.0 is part of the consulting firm's effort around improving LibreOffice Online. CODE 2.0 can be deployed via Docker for easily hosting your own online office suite. Those unfamiliar with CODE and its relation to LibreOffice Online can learn more via the project page.
-
LXLE 16.04.2 Beta Available
This beta of LXLE 16.04.2 is all about fixing crap that wasn't right or was broken in the previous version. What a rough release 16.04.1 came to be, from unforeseen errors to in house developer screw ups, it simply wasn't pretty.
-
[Tumbleweed] Review of the week 2017/09 & 10
Last week I missed the time to prepare a write up of what had happened. For this reason, this time I am covering 2 weeks worth of snapshots. And there were quite a few of them. In fact, I counted 10 (decimal value). I’ll try to inform you about the interesting updates that were delivered in the snapshots 0225, 0226, 0227, 0228, 0302, 0303, 0304, 0305, 0308 and 0309 (only very few days were without a snapshot again)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Desktops and Devices With GNU/Linux
Recent comments
4 days 5 hours ago
5 days 6 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago