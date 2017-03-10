Language Selection

Releases: Chrome 57, CODE 2.0 Update, LXLE 16.04.2 Beta, Tumbleweed

Sunday 12th of March 2017
GNU
Linux
  • Google Chrome 57 Released with WebAssembly Support, 36 Security Fixes
  • Collabora Rolls Out CODE 2.0 Update

    Collabora has announced an update to their Online Development Edition 2.0 platform.

    Collabora Online Development Edition 2.0 is part of the consulting firm's effort around improving LibreOffice Online. CODE 2.0 can be deployed via Docker for easily hosting your own online office suite. Those unfamiliar with CODE and its relation to LibreOffice Online can learn more via the project page.

  • LXLE 16.04.2 Beta Available

    This beta of LXLE 16.04.2 is all about fixing crap that wasn't right or was broken in the previous version. What a rough release 16.04.1 came to be, from unforeseen errors to in house developer screw ups, it simply wasn't pretty.

  • [Tumbleweed] Review of the week 2017/09 & 10

    Last week I missed the time to prepare a write up of what had happened. For this reason, this time I am covering 2 weeks worth of snapshots. And there were quite a few of them. In fact, I counted 10 (decimal value). I’ll try to inform you about the interesting updates that were delivered in the snapshots 0225, 0226, 0227, 0228, 0302, 0303, 0304, 0305, 0308 and 0309 (only very few days were without a snapshot again)

  • Neutralizing the Intel Management Engine on Librem Laptops
    In my last blog post, I have spoken of the completion of the Purism coreboot port for the Librem 13 v1 and mentioned that I had some good news about the Intel Management Engine disablement efforts (to go further than our existing quarantine) and to “stay tuned” for more information. Since then I got a little side-tracked with some more work on coreboot (more below), but now it’s time to share with you the good news!
  • Windows vs Linux: what's the best operating system? [Ed: Vista 10 ad disguised as a comparison to GNU/Linux? Very shallow, repeats old stigma.]
    Windows, however, remains the winner in terms of pure convenience. It’s simple, familiar, and guaranteed to be compatible with virtually all software; for busy companies, that could well be more valuable in the long run.
  • Endless Mission One – A $250 Linux Computer Makes Us Feel It’s Time To Switch
    With all the major breeds of computers, whether laptops, desktops, and mini PCs, being Windows-centric, it’s hard to find good hardware that has an eternal love for Linux distributions. But we have seen some good machines like the Mint Box Pro. The minds behind the Linux-based Endless OS have also created a bunch of box computers, that come pre-installed with Endless OS. And I am sure, even if you don’t buy these machines, they’ll change your view about Linux machines regarding visual appearance. One of them, the Endless Mission One, has a wooden-finished body that makes it soothing AF in the first look itself.
  • P2V: Debian Testing PXE server and Vmware Workstation 11
    Thankfully, the SATA drive and CMOS battery have survived with apparently no ill effects, since the box has been moved around through a couple of house changes with no special storage arrangements – it’s basically been “unpowered” sitting in a corner.
  • Asus Tinker Board Review: First Impressions
    OS TinkerOS (Debian)

