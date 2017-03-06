Security News
-
Apache Struts Vulnerability Under Attack
An easy to exploit remote code execution flaw discovered in the widely used open-source Apache Struts 2 framework has been patched, but that's not stopping attackers from attempting to exploit vulnerable systems.
The open-source Apache Struts 2 technology is a widely used framework component in Java applications and it's currently under attack. The attacks follow the March 6 disclosure by the Struts project for a Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability identified as CVE-2017-5638.
-
An insecure mess: How flawed JavaScript is turning web into a hacker's playground
An analysis of over 133,000 websites has found that 37 percent of them have at least one JavaScript library with a known vulnerability.
Researchers from Northeastern University have followed up on research in 2014 that drew attention to potential security risks caused by loading outdated versions of JavaScript libraries, such as such as jQuery, and the AngularJS framework in the browser.
-
The Big Hack - the Day Cars Drove Themselves Into Walls and the Hospitals Froze
I have decided to submit a story from the hypothetical future, published by New York Magazine 9 months ago, one that I picked while browsing whatever I missed since my last visit on Schneier on security.
-
Pennsylvania Senate Democrats resist ransom in cyberattack [iophk: "Microsoft on site to prevent defection"]
Microsoft was doing a forensic audit to try to figure out who penetrated the network and how...
-
Security firm issues patch for another Windows 0-day
A security firm that issued a patch for a Windows zero-day vulnerability last week has done a repeat, this time for a vulnerability that potentially allows arbitrary remote code execution in Internet Explorer 11.
-
Students to go head to head in cyber games competition [iophk: "cyber, cyber, cyber, cyber, ..."]
-
SCALE 15x Keynote: Karen Sandler - In the Scheme of Things, How Important is Software Freedom?
-
Church of England puts a stop to ransomware with Darktrace
Attackers certainly were getting in: up until Jennings bumped into Darktrace at a trade show, the Church was being hit with ransomware attacks, as many as three or four in the space of six to eight weeks. In all instances the problem was internal – Jennings admits that IT literacy is not particularly high in the organisation – usually through a malicious email.
-
Australian start-up testing new online voting system [Ed: Another terrible idea; see Vault 7; everything has back doors. Use paper.]
An Australian start-up that is currently testing what it says is the biggest dry run of an electronic voting system is confident that it can gradually make headway into getting its system taken up in the country.
XO.1 is in the process of running a 24-hour stress test of its SecureVote system using the bitcoin blockchain network. The test began at 2am AEST this morning.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
RunIQ review: New Balance goes after runners with Android Wear and Strava
New Balance and Intel have teamed up to release one of the first new Android Wear watches of the year. The RunIQ fitness watch is a runner's companion that features built-in support for Strava, as well as New Balance's own running app. Since it has every necessary sensor you'd need to track a workout, it's also competing with the most equipped smartwatches on the market, including the Apple Watch Series 2, the LG Watch Sport, and even the Garmin Fenix 3 HR. Stuffed with a GPS, optical heart-rate monitor, and more, the $299 RunIQ wants to be the smartwatch that runners choose to wear both on the trail and at the office. But just because it was developed by one of the biggest athletic apparel companies in the country doesn't mean it's the most valuable tool a runner could have.
Security News
Releases: Chrome 57, CODE 2.0 Update, LXLE 16.04.2 Beta, Tumbleweed
Linux/FOSS Events
Recent comments
4 days 10 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 hours ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago