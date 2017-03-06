TinkerOS 1.4 Released
There’s a new release of TinkerOS available to download on Asus’s website. TinkerOS is a Linux distribution for the Asus Tinker Board based on Debian. Not heard of the Asus Tinker Board? Read our two page review.
Asus don’t appear to have published any information on their website about the new release. So what’s changed in TinkerOS 1.4? It’s a fairly minor maintenance update. However, the boot time has been impressively reduced. Version 1.3 took 24 seconds to get to the desktop whereas version 1.4 now only takes a mere 13 seconds.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
RunIQ review: New Balance goes after runners with Android Wear and Strava
New Balance and Intel have teamed up to release one of the first new Android Wear watches of the year. The RunIQ fitness watch is a runner's companion that features built-in support for Strava, as well as New Balance's own running app. Since it has every necessary sensor you'd need to track a workout, it's also competing with the most equipped smartwatches on the market, including the Apple Watch Series 2, the LG Watch Sport, and even the Garmin Fenix 3 HR. Stuffed with a GPS, optical heart-rate monitor, and more, the $299 RunIQ wants to be the smartwatch that runners choose to wear both on the trail and at the office. But just because it was developed by one of the biggest athletic apparel companies in the country doesn't mean it's the most valuable tool a runner could have.
Security News
Releases: Chrome 57, CODE 2.0 Update, LXLE 16.04.2 Beta, Tumbleweed
Linux/FOSS Events
Recent comments
4 days 10 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 hours ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 6 days ago