- Germany Cannot Ratify the UPC Because Britain is Leaving the EU and Unitary Patent Strongly/Strictly Depends on the UK
- British Site ‘Managing IP’ Continues to Organise UPC Lobbying Events to Promote the Unitary Patent in the UK, Isle of Man, Maybe Even Ireland and Beyond
- No, Spain is Not Joining the UPC, That’s Just What UPC Lobbyists Want Everyone to Believe
- Fake News From the EPO and Team UPC About Unitary Patent in the UK in Spite of Brexit
- Patents That Have Life and Death at Stake
- The Patent Microcosm is Lobbying by Shaming, Typically for Patent Maximalism in the United States and Elsewhere
- IBM is Hoarding a Lot of Software Patents But Disguises Them as ‘Cloud’, ‘AI’, and Other Buzzwords
- IAM Continues Promoting Patent Trolls and Large Corporations’ Interests, New Harvard Study Explains Why Small Business Employment is Harmed the Most
- Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) Invalidates Yet More Software Patents, PTAB Carries on Invalidating Them Outside the Courts
Leftovers: Software and Development
Red Hat News
FOSS Funding
DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD
