DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD
DragonFlyBSD 4.8 Up To Release Candidate Phase
A few hours ago, DragonFlyBSD 4.8 RC was tagged. This is a significant update with the changes to DragonFly since the 4.6 release last August. DragonFly in this time has seen improved UEFI installation support, NUMA-awareness and memory changes, updated DRM graphics driver code, expanded LibreSSL support, dropped PulseAudio, and many other changes.
Intel To Increase Engagement With FreeBSD, Makes $250k Donation
Intel is going to more actively engage with the FreeBSD project and they've also made a hefty donation to the FreeBSD Foundation.
