Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 13th of March 2017 01:13:49 AM Filed under
BSD
  • DragonFlyBSD 4.8 Up To Release Candidate Phase

    A few hours ago, DragonFlyBSD 4.8 RC was tagged. This is a significant update with the changes to DragonFly since the 4.6 release last August. DragonFly in this time has seen improved UEFI installation support, NUMA-awareness and memory changes, updated DRM graphics driver code, expanded LibreSSL support, dropped PulseAudio, and many other changes.

  • Intel To Increase Engagement With FreeBSD, Makes $250k Donation

    Intel is going to more actively engage with the FreeBSD project and they've also made a hefty donation to the FreeBSD Foundation.

»

More in Tux Machines

Leftovers: Software and Development

  • Feed the Monkey is an Open-Source TinyTinyRSS Desktop Client
    FeedTheMonkey is an open-source desktop feed reader for the open-source Tiny Tiny RSS service. The apps uses the official Tiny Tiny RSS API to fetch ‘normalized feeds and to synchronize the “article read” marks’.
  • Scripting an arithmeticker
    OK, you're probably thinking "WHY? There are plenty of perfectly good GUI calculators for Linux. Why build another one?" And my answer is "Because the available calculators are way too powerful and don't do what I want on-screen." I manage my screen's real estate pretty carefully. I run Debian Xfce, and the screenshot below shows a typical workspace on my 1920 x 1080 px monitor. Applications (like the GIMP screen pictured) open maximised, but are restricted in size and position because I've set my workspace margins to left 10 px, bottom 10 px, top 60 px and right 400 px. The top margin leaves room for the 50 px panel at top right, and the right margin leaves plenty of room for me to read the keyboard shortcuts I've written on the desktop background image.
  • The KDE project has 54 ideas for Google Summer of Code
    Google’s “Summer of Code” (GSoC) will be happening for the thirtheenth time this year, and the KDE project is yet again one of the 201 participating open source organizations. The project’s list of ideas students may tackle has currently grown to 54 entries.
  • Favored Swift hits the charts: Now in top 10 programming languages
    In March, the Swift programming language rose to became the 10th most popular, at least by the measure of TIOBE Software. Open-sourced by Apple in 2015, Swift has been touted as an appealing alternative to better-established programming languages because of its safety, speed, and approachable syntax. It combines modern language features like garbage collection and type safety with readability, not to mention decent documentation. Swift is also ranked 10 in the PYPL Index, which derives its data from Google Trends. RedMonk's ranking from 2016 shows Swift a bit further back in the pack. [...] Swift also happens to top GitHub's list of programming languages being actively developed on the site (which of course omits development activity elsewhere).

Red Hat News

FOSS Funding

  • GNU Toolchain now accepting donations with the support of the Free Software Foundation
    The Free Software Foundation (FSF) is now accepting donations to support the GNU Toolchain, a collection of foundational freely licensed software development tools. Many pieces of software depend upon the GNU Toolchain, including the GNU/Linux family of operating systems which runs the majority of Web servers, millions of personal devices and the most advanced supercomputers.
  • SPI Inc Ended 2016 Managing 2.48 Million USD For Open-Source Projects
    For those curious, here is how much various open-source projects have in the bank. SPI Inc, Software in the Public Interest, is the non-profit organization serving as the organizational steward for many open-source projects from Arch Linux and Debian to recently X.Org. SPI Inc also manages the finances for smaller projects like Drizzle, GNUstep, YafaRay, HeliOS, Fluxbox, and many others. Those that somehow never heard of SPI Inc can learn more about their efforts via SPI-Inc.org.

DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD

  • DragonFlyBSD 4.8 Up To Release Candidate Phase
    A few hours ago, DragonFlyBSD 4.8 RC was tagged. This is a significant update with the changes to DragonFly since the 4.6 release last August. DragonFly in this time has seen improved UEFI installation support, NUMA-awareness and memory changes, updated DRM graphics driver code, expanded LibreSSL support, dropped PulseAudio, and many other changes.
  • Intel To Increase Engagement With FreeBSD, Makes $250k Donation
    Intel is going to more actively engage with the FreeBSD project and they've also made a hefty donation to the FreeBSD Foundation.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6