FOSS Funding
GNU Toolchain now accepting donations with the support of the Free Software Foundation
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) is now accepting donations to support the GNU Toolchain, a collection of foundational freely licensed software development tools. Many pieces of software depend upon the GNU Toolchain, including the GNU/Linux family of operating systems which runs the majority of Web servers, millions of personal devices and the most advanced supercomputers.
SPI Inc Ended 2016 Managing 2.48 Million USD For Open-Source Projects
For those curious, here is how much various open-source projects have in the bank.
SPI Inc, Software in the Public Interest, is the non-profit organization serving as the organizational steward for many open-source projects from Arch Linux and Debian to recently X.Org. SPI Inc also manages the finances for smaller projects like Drizzle, GNUstep, YafaRay, HeliOS, Fluxbox, and many others. Those that somehow never heard of SPI Inc can learn more about their efforts via SPI-Inc.org.
Leftovers: Software and Development
Red Hat News
DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD
