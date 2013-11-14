Leftovers: Software and Development Feed the Monkey is an Open-Source TinyTinyRSS Desktop Client FeedTheMonkey is an open-source desktop feed reader for the open-source Tiny Tiny RSS service. The apps uses the official Tiny Tiny RSS API to fetch ‘normalized feeds and to synchronize the “article read” marks’.

Scripting an arithmeticker OK, you're probably thinking "WHY? There are plenty of perfectly good GUI calculators for Linux. Why build another one?" And my answer is "Because the available calculators are way too powerful and don't do what I want on-screen." I manage my screen's real estate pretty carefully. I run Debian Xfce, and the screenshot below shows a typical workspace on my 1920 x 1080 px monitor. Applications (like the GIMP screen pictured) open maximised, but are restricted in size and position because I've set my workspace margins to left 10 px, bottom 10 px, top 60 px and right 400 px. The top margin leaves room for the 50 px panel at top right, and the right margin leaves plenty of room for me to read the keyboard shortcuts I've written on the desktop background image.

The KDE project has 54 ideas for Google Summer of Code Google’s “Summer of Code” (GSoC) will be happening for the thirtheenth time this year, and the KDE project is yet again one of the 201 participating open source organizations. The project’s list of ideas students may tackle has currently grown to 54 entries.

Favored Swift hits the charts: Now in top 10 programming languages In March, the Swift programming language rose to became the 10th most popular, at least by the measure of TIOBE Software. Open-sourced by Apple in 2015, Swift has been touted as an appealing alternative to better-established programming languages because of its safety, speed, and approachable syntax. It combines modern language features like garbage collection and type safety with readability, not to mention decent documentation. Swift is also ranked 10 in the PYPL Index, which derives its data from Google Trends. RedMonk's ranking from 2016 shows Swift a bit further back in the pack. [...] Swift also happens to top GitHub's list of programming languages being actively developed on the site (which of course omits development activity elsewhere).