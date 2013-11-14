SUSE acquires HPE's cloud assets
HPE and SUSE, a top Linux distributor, have a complex relationship. First, HPE spun and merged its non-core software assets with Micro Focus. Micro Focus owns SUSE, a major Linux provider. Now, SUSE has finished acquiring cloud assets of HPE's OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Cloud Foundry Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Stackato, HPE's Cloud Foundry implementation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software and Development
Red Hat News
FOSS Funding
DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD
Recent comments
4 days 21 hours ago
5 days 22 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 15 hours ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 8 hours ago