Games and Graphics
GeForce GTX 1080 Ti: Core i7 7700K vs. Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Gaming Performance
Since last week's tests of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, a number of Phoronix readers have requested tests of this high-end GP102 graphics card to be done under both the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X and Core i7 7700K. Here are those OpenGL and Vulkan gaming results for those looking at high-end Linux gaming performance.
Arceri Is Working To Further Improve Mesa's Shader Cache Startup Performance
Timothy Arceri at Valve is still working on the on-disk Mesa shader cache even though the GLSL/TGSI shader cache and RadeonSI binary caches have landed. In particular, his recent effort has been about improving the cold performance -- or when there isn't a shader cache present or it needs to be re-generated.
Then the shader cache is cold, he and others riding Mesa Git have found it to be much slower than the previous behavior or when the shader cache is disabled on Mesa Git. As of a few days ago, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided took three minutes and 15 seconds to load with the shader cache disabled, but four minutes and 23 seconds to load when the cache is enabled but cold. Fortunately, he's worked out a patch to reduce that cold cache time to three minutes and 33 seconds. So there is still some time involved when needing to store the shader in the cache, but it's much better than before. That patch is outlined here.
Nouveau Patch For Enabling The GLSL/TGSI On-Disk Shader Cache
The Linux Game Jam 2017 is a thing now, go sign up
City Climber, a silly physics-based game about climbing released for Linux, some thoughts
GOL contributor SangreDeReptil wrote about City Climber [Steam] coming to Linux last year and now this silly physics-based climbing game has a Linux release. I checked it out!
How to grow healthy open source project infrastructures
In 2013 I joined the OpenStack Infrastructure team. In the four years I spent with the team, I learned a considerable amount about the value of hosting an infrastructure for an open source project in the open itself. In 2014 I gave a talk at All Things Open and was interviewed by Jason Baker about how we'd done our systems administration in the open. My involvement on this team led me to advocate for systems administrators to use revision control and learn about tools for working with a distributed team. At the OpenStack Summit in Austin in 2016, our team did a talk on navigating the open source OpenStack Infrastructure. The leadership of the OpenStack project in the space of open source infrastructures inevitably led us to encounter other open source projects that were similarly open sourcing their entire, or portions of, the infrastructure used in their project. In February of 2016, I launched OpenSourceInfra.org to begin tracking these infrastructures. The source for this site is hosted on GitLab, and we've seen a steady increase in merge proposals to add new projects over the past several months.
