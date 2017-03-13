Android Leftovers
-
Android Is Within Striking Distance of Windows
That’s according to web analytics company StatCounter, which found last week that Windows held 38.6% market share in terms of worldwide OS internet usage while Android came in at 37.4%, within striking distance of surpassing Windows for the first time ever.
-
Android 7.1.2 will likely be released April 3
-
Google launches Taste Test site to generate your perfect Android home screen
-
Google now recommends downloads to trick out your Android homescreen
-
Master the many ways to search with Google on your Android phone
-
Google’s Android Taste Test helps you find the perfect phone theme
-
Tenta For Android Is The Browser You Need After The Wikileaks CIA Dump
-
Malware found pre-installed on some Android devices
-
March Android Security Update Breaks SafetyNet, Android Pay
-
This case is literally an entire Android phone that you attach to your iPhone
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Red Hat News
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
Recent comments
5 days 15 hours ago
6 days 16 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 4 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 1 day ago