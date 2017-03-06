Events: Open Networking Summit and OpenStack Summit
Opening Up Virtual Reality Development with WebVR
“Virtual reality (VR) is nothing new — people have been experimenting with it for decades. But only recently, we have come to terms with having commercial hardware like Oculus or HTC Vive to experience and enjoy VR content within our home,” says Rabimba Karanjai, a full-time graduate researcher and Mozilla contributor, who will be speaking about virtual reality development at the upcoming Open Networking Summit.
Helping PTG attendees and other developers get to the OpenStack Summit
Submitting a Talk To OpenStack Summit
I haven’t written a post for some time now, been busy creating something very special which i hope to share about really soon. I usually write in this blog about technical things, and i will continue to do this after this post but i wanted to share some of the insights i gained both from being a returning speaker and track chair in the recent OpenStack summits.
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Red Hat News
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
