Kernel and Drivers
Kernel 4.10 gives Linux support for AMD Ryzen multithreading
With the release of its Ryzen 7 series CPUs, AMD came out swinging at Intel’s high-end Core i7 line. As I noted in a previous column, version 4.10 of the Linux kernel corrects an issue that kept Intel CPUs from reaching their turbo speeds, but there’s also something in the new kernel for Team Red.
Linus Torvalds explains how to Pull without jerking his chain
Linux kernel developers have again given Linus Torvalds cause for complaint.
The Linux Lord felt the need to take to the Linux Kernel Mailing List late last week to tell a chap called Wolfram Sang that “If you cannot explain a reason for a merge or be bothered to try to write a commit message, you shouldn't be doing that merge. It really is that simple.”
Microsoft admits mistake, pulls problematic Windows 10 driver
The driver, listed as "Microsoft -- WPD -- 2/22/2016 12:00:00 AM -- 5.2.5326.4762," wasn’t accompanied by any details, although we knew from the name that it related to Windows Portable Devices and affected users who had phones and tablets connected to the OS.
While the driver was an optional update for Windows 7 and 8.1 users, it was installed automatically for those on Windows 10.
