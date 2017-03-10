Enlightenment 0.21.7 Desktop Environment Adds 45 Bug Fixes, Wayland Improvements

Simon Lees from the Enlightenment project announced this past week the general availability of yet another bugfix and stability release for the Enlightenment 0.21 desktop environment stable series.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 2 "Betsy" Gets New, Up-to-Date Installation Images

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today, March 13, 2017, the release and immediate availability for download of new installation images to the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 2 "Betsy" rolling operating system.

10 open source software tools for developing IoT applications

Initially one of the main driving forces behind this IoT revolution was the open source community whose constant experimentation, combined with accelerating technological possibilities, created many new and interesting applications. These applications range from Wi-Fi kettles to smart data analysing machines and everything in between. CBR lists some of the best open source software tools for IoT development.