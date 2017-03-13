Linux Devices
A $6 Linux computer that plays Doom: Could this tiny Chinese clone challenge the Raspberry Pi Zero?
Another day, another would-be Raspberry Pi challenger, this time the tiny LicheePi Zero, which sells for as little as $6.
What it takes for your Linux-based IoT designs to succeed in mass-production IoT
In Greek mythology, the story of Charon, the ferryman, goes like this: to cross the river Styx to the underworld, souls needed Charon’s guidance. Those who did not get his help were forced to wander the shores, lost for a hundred years.
Add Skills to Your Raspberry Pi with Alexa
One of the leading items on embedded developers’ to-do lists these days is to add Amazon’s Alexa voice agent to a hacker board or another Linux device. Of course, you could simply buy an Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo speaker system for $180 -- or a non-speaker Amazon Echo Dot for only $50 -- but what fun is that? For some, the goal is to recreate the basic Alexa Skills of ordering pizza or asking random question like which countries were finalists in the 2014 World Cup. Others want to go a step further and use Alexa to voice activate robots, smart home devices, dashboard interfaces, and other gizmos using technologies like MQTT. From a hacking perspective, the first stage is easy, said PTR Group CTO and Chief Scientist Mike Anderson at Embedded Linux Conference 2017 in February.
Rugged Linux COM powers up with dual-GPU i.MX8 QuadMax
Toradex revealed the “Apalis iMX8,” the first COM built around NXP’s i.MX8 QuadMax, which boasts 2x Cortex-A72, 4x -A53, 2x -M4F, and 2x GPUs.
Compact, rugged, Kaby Lake SBC features robust expansion
VersaLogic’s rugged, Linux-ready “Lion” SBC offers Intel 7th Gen Core CPUs and SATA 3.0, PCe/104 OneBank, PCI-104, mini-PCIe, and SPI/SPX expansion.
VersaLogic has continued its line of Linux-friendly, zoologically named PC/104 SBCs with the Lion, which takes on Intel’s latest 7th Generation Core “Kaby Lake” U-series processor. This is the first Kaby Lake based PC/104 board we’ve seen, and the first to offer the OneBank extension scheme. Other PCe/104 OneBank boards include VersaLogic’s Bay Trail Atom based Bengal, as well as Diamond Systems’s Atom N2800 based Atlas and WinSystems’s Apollo Lake Atom based PX1-C415.
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Red Hat News
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
