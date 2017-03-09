Linux on Servers
Future Technologies on the Rise for HPC
While the future of HPC will involve myriad different technologies, one thing is clear – the future of HPC involves a considerably greater degree of parallelism than we are seeing today. A large driver for this increased parallelism is the use of increasingly parallel processors and accelerator technologies such as Intel’s Knights Landing and Nvidia’s GPUs.
Containers are here to stay – until they’re not
Containers are the price of admission to the modern platform, says Google’s Kelsey Hightower, but they’re just the start.
Announcing Intel® Clear Containers V2.1.1!
After months of architecture, coding and test we have released version 2.1.1 of the Intel® Clear Containers offering. This is a major release with some features we believe anyone wishing to use containers will be excited about!
Intel Clear Containers Rearchitected With Docker Swarm & Kubernetes Support
More details on Clear Containers 2.2.1 via today's release announcement and the release notes. Those wishing to learn more about Clear Containers in general can visit their project site.
New version of Google App Engine supports all programming languages
Google announced that an entirely overhauled version of App Engine was generally available as of today. It made the announcement at Google Cloud Next being held this week in San Francisco.
App Engine is Google’s platform-as-a-service for building application backends without having to worry about maintaining a complex infrastructure.
How a research group avoids Franken-infrastructure with OpenStack
Erasing complexity, submitting a summit talk, and more OpenStack news
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Red Hat News
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
