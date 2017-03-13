Language Selection

Rugged Linux COM powers up with dual-GPU i.MX8 QuadMax

Linux

Toradex revealed the “Apalis iMX8,” the first COM built around NXP’s i.MX8 QuadMax, which boasts 2x Cortex-A72, 4x -A53, 2x -M4F, and 2x GPUs.

Toradex is participating in NXP’s early access program for the new i.MX8 QuadMax SoC, and has announced details about an upcoming Apalis i.MX8 computer-on-module. The 82 x 45 x 6mm COM is pin-compatible with other SODIMM-style Apalis modules, such as the i.MX6-based Apalis iMX6 and Nvidia Tegra K1 based Apalis TK1. The module is supported with a choice of an Apalis Evaluation Board or Ixora Carrier Board (see farther below).

