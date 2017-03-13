Leftovers: Software
-
Indicator Bulletin is a Searchable Clipboard Manager for Ubuntu
-
Peek Screen Recorder Hits 1.0, Adds Stacks of New Features
Open source animated screen recorder app Peek has hit version 1.0 — and added major new features to celebrate. Screen captures can be exported as animated GIFs, but Peek 1.0 adds WebM and MP4 exporting to the mix, making it a fully-fledged rival to other desktop screen recording apps like Green Recorder and Simple Screen Recorder.
-
'Jarvis' brings AI to the Linux command line, without Iron Man
Welcome again to Repo Roundup, in which The Reg trawls online code repositories to let you know about the fun, the useful or the inexplicable.
This week, let's start with DevSkim from Microsoft, which quietly landed in public preview in mid-December.
-
[Quick Tips] Notepadqq, An Alternative to NotePad++ on Ubuntu/Debian/Linux?
If You have migrated from Windows and you are missing your Notepad++ Text Editor, then here we have the best alternative for you.
-
SpiderOak – A Secure Cloud-Storage That is all About Privacy
In our day and age, local storage options are gradually becoming a thing of the past and there’s been an ever-growing presence of cloud backup companies offering varying backup services.
The one huge caveat, however, is the fact that most of these cloud-related backup options are not the greatest in terms of maintaining their promise of privacy.
-
[Older] New and improved Samba file server released
Do you have a network-attached storage (NAS) device holding your accounts payable, document archives, or just your baby photos? If so, you're running Samba, the open-source file and print server.
-
Pidgin 2.12 Released, Drops Yahoo, Facebook Messaging Support
-
Pidgin 2.12 Instant Messenger Client Released
The Pidgin instant messenger client has seen its first release in nine months.
Pidgin 2.12 has done away with a number of protocols that are no longer supported upstream, including Facebook XMPP, MSN, MySpace, Mxit, and Yahoo. Pidgin 2.12 has also restored support for AIM.
-
Weblate users survey
Weblate is growing quite well in last months, but sometimes its development is really driven by people who complain instead of following some roadmap with higher goals. I think it's time to change it at least a little bit. In order to get broader feedback I've sent out short survey to active project owners in Hosted Weblate week ago.
I've decided to target at smaller audience for now, though publicly open survey might follow later (but it's always harder to evaluate feedback across different user groups).
-
Email and RSS and their readers and writers
I’ve been using claws-mail to both read/compose emails and to read all the vast pile of RSS feeds I try and keep up with for quite a while now and it’s for the most part been fine. I never liked claws-mail use of mh folders instead of something more standard like Maildir, and it’s calendar integration is… not there, but it did a pretty good job.
Unfortunately, claws-mail uses a plugin called ‘fancy’ to render html (which sees heavy use when loading rss feeds). This plugin uses the old old webkit1 (webkitgtk package in Fedora). This package hasn’t been maintained upstream in quite a long while and the number of vulnerabilities in it has just grown and grown. Other distros have dropped it entirely, and Fedora is finally following suit very soon. This has caused the Fedora claws-mail maintainers to drop the fancy plugin to prevent dropping claws-mail entirely. However, without that plugin, RSS reading is… not very pretty.
-
New life in Simon speech recognition
As my blog as FSFE Fellow No. 1 is temporarily not aggregated on planet.kde.org and my private blog about woodwork (German only) currently only tells about a wooden staircase (but soon again about wooden jewelry) I'm building I found a new place for my KDE (non-Randa) related stuff: KDE Blogs. Thanks to the KDE Sysadmin team for the quick setup!
-
KDE "Simon" Speech Recognition Being Revived
Mario Fux is looking to drive some new life into Simon speech recognition for KDE. For getting things going, Mario is looking at doing a final release of Simon that uses kdelibs4 and Qt4, following that the development focus will shift to making use of KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt5. There are already commits since 2013 to the KDE4/Qt4 version of Simon, warranting a release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Red Hat News
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
Recent comments
5 days 15 hours ago
6 days 16 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 4 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 1 day ago