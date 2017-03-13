Leftovers: Gaming
So, I played... Black Mesa
Black Mesa is a commercial fan remake of Half-Life and is developed by Crowbar Collective, a company that was formed around the Black Mesa project. Black Mesa follows the very same events as Half-Life and puts you in the role of Gordon Freeman during a catastrophe caused by a science experiment gone wrong. The Black Mesa research facility is being overrun by inter-dimensional aliens and the US military is about to “correct” the situation. You, naturally, are caught in the crossfire.
Dropshot, a brand new game mode is heading to Rocket League this month
Polyball, a platformer mixed with racing arrives on Linux in Early Access, my thoughts
Polyball [Steam] is quite a weird game to describe really, as you're just controlling a ball and racing along platforms across various levels. That doesn't sound like much, but it's actually pretty fun.
The developers have taken inspiration from games such as Super Monkey Ball, Marble Madness and Sonic. That pulled my interest in as someone who loves Sonic and I have fond memories of Super Monkey Ball.
2Dark released without a Linux version despite promising it during crowdfunding
Planet Nomads plans an Early Access release in April
Planet Nomads [Official Site], the once promising sci-fi sandbox survival game is planning to finally do a public Early Access release on the 18th of April. It will have a release on both Steam and GOG, so everyone should be able to get stuck into it. Find out more about the upcoming release here.
More in Tux Machines
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Red Hat News
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
