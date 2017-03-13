Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
-
Nvidia Makes GeForce GameWorks Effects Open Source, can now be Optimised for AMD Radeon
Buried away in Nvidia’s presence at GDC a week or two ago was the news that Nvidia is moving all of its Nvidia GameWorks software library to open source.
-
Intel's Beignet 1.3.1 OpenCL 2.0 Implementation Released
A bug-fix release was pushed out this morning for Intel's Beignet open-source GPU-based OpenCL implementation.
Beignet 1.3 was released back in January and it was big for finishing OpenCL 2.0 for Skylake and newer. Beignet 1.3.1 that's out today is just a bug-fix update.
-
Intel GPU Tools 1.18 Released
Intel GPU Tools 1.18 has been released as the newest version of this open-source package for assisting developers in debugging and analyzing the Intel Linux graphics driver stack.
-
There's Been A Bit Of Progress On Vulkan Support In Ubuntu's Mir
When the Vulkan 1.0 API specification was unveiled last February, we were originally told by Canonical that Mir in Ubuntu 16.04 would have Vulkan support but now one year later, Mir in Ubuntu 17.04 doesn't even look like it will have Vulkan support. But at least progress is being made.
-
VK9 Hits New Milestones In Implementing Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
VK9, the project implementing Direct3D 9 on top of the Khronos Vulkan graphics API, has hit two new milestones.
VK9 has passed its 10th and 11th milestones, which relate to mipmapping and texture support. Additionally, VK9 has seen a number of performance improvements to the code too.
-
Alex Smith from Feral Interactive has sent in yet another Mesa patch for the 'radv' Vulkan driver
-
Running Clear Linux On AMD's Ryzen + X370: Still Competitive Performance
I'm working on an AMD Ryzen Linux distribution benchmark comparison and will have those results to publish soon using a Ryzen 7 1800X. One of the interesting distributions I was curious about its Ryzen performance with was Intel's Clear Linux distribution. It turns out it runs and there are scenarios of it having better performance than Ubuntu.
-
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Red Hat News
