Red Hat News
Open source adoption in APAC no longer just about cost-cutting
Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst calls for enterprises to tap open source technologies to build new capabilities and solve business problems
Open source software has evolved from providing low-cost alternatives to proprietary offerings to a platform for innovation, according to Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst.
The Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,652,669 Red Hat Inc (RHT)
Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,652,669 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,191,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Red Hat as of its most recent SEC filing.
Key Stocks of the Day: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)
Lookout for Price Target? Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), United Rentals, Inc. (URI)
Stock Price of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Increases 0.2%
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
