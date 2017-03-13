Linux Mint Debian Edition 2 "Betsy" Gets New, Up-to-Date Installation Images
Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today, March 13, 2017, the release and immediate availability for download of new installation images to the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 2 "Betsy" rolling operating system.
KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 Released with Syntax Highlighting Improvements, More
The KDE project announced this past weekend the availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.32.0 monthly maintenance update for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.
Gentoo-Based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 OS Ships with Kernel 4.9.14, X.Org Server 1.19.2
Today, March 13, 2017, Tomasz Jokiel from Porteus Solutions was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 4.3 operating system.
Red Hat News
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
