Wayland Weston and Gallium3D
Wayland Weston Compositor's Next Version Will Be v3.0
With the recent Wayland 1.13 release, the Weston reference compositor broke tradition of being the same version as Wayland due to having ABI breakage that forced them to bump the version to 2.0. With the next release, it won't be Weston 2.1 but now Weston 3.0 due to additional ABI breaks for libweston.
Pekka Paalanen is already prepping the Weston development version from 2.0.90 to 2.99.90 with the next version being 3.0. Pekka commented, "We have merged a few patches already that change libweston/compositor.h. While most of the changes arguably change only things libweston users should not be touching, some change the size of e.g. struct weston_output and struct weston_compositor, possibly moving member offsets. We also haven't separated public and private parts from compositor.h yet. To be on the safe side, bump the major now. I'm sure there will be more changes that make the bump obviously necessary."
Gallium3D VC4 Driver Being Ported To A Phone
Eric Anholt has written a status update concerning his latest work at Broadcom on the VC4 Gallium3D graphics driver that's mostly focused on providing a free software graphics driver stack for the Raspberry Pi.
