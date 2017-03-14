Leftovers: Software
-
Rambox – A Messaging and Emailing App That Combines 73 Apps Into One
Rambox is a free messaging and emailing app created using Electron which is composed of various popular web applications to provide users with the ability to add as many web services as are supported in the same place and to use multiple accounts by way of duplicate apps.
-
digiKam 5.5.0 is released
Following the 5th release 5.4.0 published in January 2017, the digiKam team is proud to announce the new release 5.5.0 of digiKam Software Collection. As 5.4.0, this version introduces again several improvements in database interface.
This time, Mario Frank has significantly improved the threads management done in background to prevent an overload of the computer under intensive workload by batch processing of items. The maintenance now does not generate massive amounts of threads anymore. Instead, we use a queue based approach to level the load on the CPUs more appropriately. This should improve the re-activeness during maintenance.
-
KDE digiKam 5.5.0 Released
Open-source photographers can now enjoy digiKam 5.5 as the latest version of this high-quality free software photo manager application.
-
Flatpak 0.8.4 Continues Backporting of Features to Make OpenGL Support Work Well
Alex Larsson from the Flatpak project, an open-source initiative to offer a universal binary format for all GNU/Linux distributions, announced the availability of Flatpak 0.8.4.
Coming about three weeks after the release of Flatpak 0.8.4, this update includes fixes for various crashes reported by users since Flatpak 0.8.3 or a previous version, as well as documentation improvements. It also addresses the xauth propagation, which some users reported broken.
-
GNOME Wayland Gets Last Minute Drag-n-Drop Improvements
GNOME's Mutter is getting ready for next week's planned GNOME 3.24.0 debut by overnight releasing Mutter 3.23.92.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
6 days 7 hours ago
1 week 8 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 14 hours ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 1 day ago