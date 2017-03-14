Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Monday
-
How Android and iOS devices really get hacked
-
Security Expert Bruce Schneier on Regulating IoT
With the Internet of Things already flexing its muscle and showing its potential to be a security nightmare, has the time come for governments to step into the fray and begin regulating the Internet? Security guru Bruce Schneier thinks that may be an inevitability, and says the development community might want to go ahead and start leading the way to assure that regulations aren't put in place by people who don't understand tech.
"As everything turns into a computer, computer security becomes 'everything security,'" he explained, "and there are two very important ramifications of that. The first is that everything we know about computer security becomes applicable to everything. The second is the restrictions and regulations that the real world puts on itself are going to come into our world, and I think that has profound implications for us in software and especially in open source."
-
Ioquake3 Pushes Out Important Security Update
All of those running ioquake3-powered games are encouraged to update their engine installation as soon as possible.
The developers behind this popular fork of the open-source id Tech 3 engine code have pushed a "large security fix" and all users are encouraged to upgrade prior to connecting to any online servers. Unfortunately, ioquake3 currently doesn't have any auto-update system to make it easy to roll out game engine updates.
-
