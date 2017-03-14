Linux and Linux Foundation
Linus Torvalds Announces Second Linux Kernel 4.11 Release Candidate for Testing
As usual, Linus Torvalds made his Sunday evening announcement to introduce us to a new Release Candidate (RC) build of the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel, the second in the series.
Linux Kernel 4.10.2 Brings Wi-Fi Improvements, Updated F2FS and EXT4 Filesytems
Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the immediate availability of the second point release to the Linux 4.10 kernel, urging users to update their systems as soon as possible.
Coming exactly two weeks after the release of the Linux kernel 4.10.1 maintenance update, Linux kernel 4.10.2 is a major update that changes a total of 174 files, with 1929 insertion and 1010 deletions. Most of these changes are updates to various drivers, but we can also notice various architecture and filesystem improvements, as well as updated networking and sound stacks.
Linux Kernels 4.9.14 and 4.4.53 Add Many Networking and Filesystem Improvements
After announcing the release of Linux 4.10.2, renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman informed the community about the availability of new maintenance updates to the long-term supported Linux 4.4 and 4.9 kernel series.
Linux kernels 4.9.14 LTS and 4.4.53 LTS are now available for users of GNU/Linux distributions that are powered by a kernel from these stable, long-term supported branches. They come about two weeks after their previous builds, namely Linux kernel 4.9.13 LTS and Linux kernel 4.4.52 LTS, and bring quite a number of improvements for various components.
OPNFV Shows It’s Ready for Complex Deployments With First ETSI Plugtests
OPNFV, an integrated open platform for facilitating network functions virtualization (NFV) deployments, recently had a chance to participate in the first ETSI NFV Plugtests, held Jan. 23 to Feb. 3 in Madrid, Spain. Designed to perform interoperability testing among different telco vendors and open source providers, the event brought together a diverse group of industry representatives—including those from several open source organizations—ready to get their hands dirty and dive into interoperability testing. Participation in these types of test sessions, particularly in conjunction with others organizational players in the ecosystem (in this case, ETSI), shows that via greater interoperability, OPNFV is ready for complex deployments that ultimately bring the industry closer to a truly plug-and-play, end-to-end virtual network.
Alibaba Cloud Becomes Linux Foundation Gold Member
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, announces Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, has become a Gold member of the foundation.
