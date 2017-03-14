Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux and Linux Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of March 2017 12:52:01 PM Filed under
Linux
  • Linus Torvalds Announces Second Linux Kernel 4.11 Release Candidate for Testing

    As usual, Linus Torvalds made his Sunday evening announcement to introduce us to a new Release Candidate (RC) build of the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel, the second in the series.

  • Linux Kernel 4.10.2 Brings Wi-Fi Improvements, Updated F2FS and EXT4 Filesytems

    Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the immediate availability of the second point release to the Linux 4.10 kernel, urging users to update their systems as soon as possible.

    Coming exactly two weeks after the release of the Linux kernel 4.10.1 maintenance update, Linux kernel 4.10.2 is a major update that changes a total of 174 files, with 1929 insertion and 1010 deletions. Most of these changes are updates to various drivers, but we can also notice various architecture and filesystem improvements, as well as updated networking and sound stacks.

  • Linux Kernels 4.9.14 and 4.4.53 Add Many Networking and Filesystem Improvements

    After announcing the release of Linux 4.10.2, renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman informed the community about the availability of new maintenance updates to the long-term supported Linux 4.4 and 4.9 kernel series.

    Linux kernels 4.9.14 LTS and 4.4.53 LTS are now available for users of GNU/Linux distributions that are powered by a kernel from these stable, long-term supported branches. They come about two weeks after their previous builds, namely Linux kernel 4.9.13 LTS and Linux kernel 4.4.52 LTS, and bring quite a number of improvements for various components.

  • OPNFV Shows It’s Ready for Complex Deployments With First ETSI Plugtests

    OPNFV, an integrated open platform for facilitating network functions virtualization (NFV) deployments, recently had a chance to participate in the first ETSI NFV Plugtests, held Jan. 23 to Feb. 3 in Madrid, Spain. Designed to perform interoperability testing among different telco vendors and open source providers, the event brought together a diverse group of industry representatives—including those from several open source organizations—ready to get their hands dirty and dive into interoperability testing. Participation in these types of test sessions, particularly in conjunction with others organizational players in the ecosystem (in this case, ETSI), shows that via greater interoperability, OPNFV is ready for complex deployments that ultimately bring the industry closer to a truly plug-and-play, end-to-end virtual network.

  • Alibaba Cloud Becomes Linux Foundation Gold Member

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, announces Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, has become a Gold member of the foundation.

»

More in Tux Machines

Parrot Security OS 3.5 Improves Linux Security Tools Distribution

There seems to be no shortage of Linux distributions specifically designed and built for security researchers. That list includes the Parrot Security OS Linux distribution, which was updated to version 3.5 on March 8. The Parrot Security OS platform is based on the Debian Linux distribution, with the open-source MATE desktop the default choice for new users. As a platform for security researchers, Parrot Security OS provides a wide array of tools that fit into different categories, including information gathering, vulnerability analysis, database assessment, exploitation tools, password attacks, wireless testing, digital forensics, reverse engineering and reporting tools. One of its more interesting tools is the open-source Kayak car hacking tool that can be used to diagnose a car's CAN (Controller Area Network) bus. In addition, version 3.5 includes the CryptKeeper encrypted folder manager tool, as well as the Metasploit penetration testing framework, which is packed full with 1,627 exploits. For users who want to stay somewhat anonymous while using the system, anonymous web surfing tools are also included in the Linux distribution. In this slide show, eWEEK takes a look at some of the highlights of the Parrot Security OS 3.5 release. Read more

Tiny, open spec quad -A53 SBC sells for $15

FriendlyElec’s 40 x 40mm, Ubuntu Core ready “NanoPi Neo2” updates the Neo with a 64-bit Allwinner H5 and a GbE port. FriendlyElec (FriendlyARM) has added to its line of tiny, open spec NanoPi Neo SBCs with a Neo2 model that advances to an ARMv8 architecture. Whereas the similarly 40 x 40mm NanoPi Neo and wireless-enabled NanoPi Neo Air run Ubuntu Core on a quad-core, Cortex-A7 Allwinner H3 clocked to 1.2GHz, the NanoPi Neo2 moves up to a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Allwinner H5. The A5, which is also found on the Orange Pi PC 2 hacker SBC, is joined by a higher-end Mali-450 GPU. No clock rate is specified. Read more

Robotics savvy BeagleBone Blue SBC turns on the servos

BeagleBoard.org’s $80 “BeagleBone Blue” robotics SBC runs Debian on an Octavo SiP, and adds motion control and battery friendly power to the BB Black. BeagleBoard.org first showed off a prototype of its robotics-targeted, community backed BeagleBone Blue back in Jan. 2016. The BeagleBone Black spin-off was designed and developed in coordination with the UCSD Coordinated Robotics Lab, and has been tested by hundreds of students. BeagleBoard.org has now launched the open-spec, Linux-driven SBC with Arrow, Element14, and Mouser offering prices ranging from $80 to $82. Read more

How To Do CentOS Minimal Install?

CentOS 7 is a Linux distribution targeted for enterprise use and is kind of like the free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. You can grab a copy of it from the official website. I’m gonna write specifically about installing the CentOS minimal edition. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6