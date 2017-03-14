Parrot Security OS 3.5 Improves Linux Security Tools Distribution
There seems to be no shortage of Linux distributions specifically designed and built for security researchers. That list includes the Parrot Security OS Linux distribution, which was updated to version 3.5 on March 8. The Parrot Security OS platform is based on the Debian Linux distribution, with the open-source MATE desktop the default choice for new users. As a platform for security researchers, Parrot Security OS provides a wide array of tools that fit into different categories, including information gathering, vulnerability analysis, database assessment, exploitation tools, password attacks, wireless testing, digital forensics, reverse engineering and reporting tools. One of its more interesting tools is the open-source Kayak car hacking tool that can be used to diagnose a car's CAN (Controller Area Network) bus. In addition, version 3.5 includes the CryptKeeper encrypted folder manager tool, as well as the Metasploit penetration testing framework, which is packed full with 1,627 exploits. For users who want to stay somewhat anonymous while using the system, anonymous web surfing tools are also included in the Linux distribution. In this slide show, eWEEK takes a look at some of the highlights of the Parrot Security OS 3.5 release.
