Parrot Security OS 3.5 Improves Linux Security Tools Distribution
There seems to be no shortage of Linux distributions specifically designed and built for security researchers. That list includes the Parrot Security OS Linux distribution, which was updated to version 3.5 on March 8. The Parrot Security OS platform is based on the Debian Linux distribution, with the open-source MATE desktop the default choice for new users. As a platform for security researchers, Parrot Security OS provides a wide array of tools that fit into different categories, including information gathering, vulnerability analysis, database assessment, exploitation tools, password attacks, wireless testing, digital forensics, reverse engineering and reporting tools. One of its more interesting tools is the open-source Kayak car hacking tool that can be used to diagnose a car's CAN (Controller Area Network) bus. In addition, version 3.5 includes the CryptKeeper encrypted folder manager tool, as well as the Metasploit penetration testing framework, which is packed full with 1,627 exploits. For users who want to stay somewhat anonymous while using the system, anonymous web surfing tools are also included in the Linux distribution. In this slide show, eWEEK takes a look at some of the highlights of the Parrot Security OS 3.5 release.
Tiny, open spec quad -A53 SBC sells for $15
FriendlyElec’s 40 x 40mm, Ubuntu Core ready “NanoPi Neo2” updates the Neo with a 64-bit Allwinner H5 and a GbE port.
FriendlyElec (FriendlyARM) has added to its line of tiny, open spec NanoPi Neo SBCs with a Neo2 model that advances to an ARMv8 architecture. Whereas the similarly 40 x 40mm NanoPi Neo and wireless-enabled NanoPi Neo Air run Ubuntu Core on a quad-core, Cortex-A7 Allwinner H3 clocked to 1.2GHz, the NanoPi Neo2 moves up to a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Allwinner H5. The A5, which is also found on the Orange Pi PC 2 hacker SBC, is joined by a higher-end Mali-450 GPU. No clock rate is specified.
Robotics savvy BeagleBone Blue SBC turns on the servos
BeagleBoard.org’s $80 “BeagleBone Blue” robotics SBC runs Debian on an Octavo SiP, and adds motion control and battery friendly power to the BB Black.
BeagleBoard.org first showed off a prototype of its robotics-targeted, community backed BeagleBone Blue back in Jan. 2016. The BeagleBone Black spin-off was designed and developed in coordination with the UCSD Coordinated Robotics Lab, and has been tested by hundreds of students. BeagleBoard.org has now launched the open-spec, Linux-driven SBC with Arrow, Element14, and Mouser offering prices ranging from $80 to $82.
How To Do CentOS Minimal Install?
CentOS 7 is a Linux distribution targeted for enterprise use and is kind of like the free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. You can grab a copy of it from the official website. I’m gonna write specifically about installing the CentOS minimal edition.
