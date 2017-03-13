Today in Techrights
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of March 2017 06:33:37 PM Filed under
- Patent Trolling Allegedly Runs in the Blood (or Interests) of the Trump Family, in Spite of the USPTO’s and Courts’ Growing Hostility Towards Patent Trolls
- WIPO is in the Business of Publishing Ads for Notorious Patent Aggressors (Facing Antitrust Charges) and Promoting Software Patents
- Unitary Patent (UPC) Misinformation in Spanish Media and EPO-Connected (Paid) Media That Lobbies Spain
- The European Patent Office is in a State of Collapse and It Coughs Up Rubbish Patents Until Its Death
- Unscientific and Offensive: EPO Deletes From the Map Countries Where Number of Applications at the EPO Has Declined!
- Battistelli Receives Another Letter From FICSA, is Urged to Meet EPO Staff Representatives Whom He Fired to Bust the Unions
- Long New Letter From Battistelli’s ‘Nemesis’, Dutch Secretary of State Martijn van Dam
- EPO Protest Tomorrow, Heads of Delegations Informed Regarding the Reasons
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Mint and Mir 1.0
Leftovers: GNU/Linux
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Recent comments
6 days 14 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
2 weeks 42 min ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 22 hours ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago