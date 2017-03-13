Entroware and System76 Desktops
Entroware Ubuntu Laptops As Potential Linux MacBook Killer; Learning New UI Not As Hard As Expected
A UK-based retailer Entroware now specializes in Ubuntu Linux-based computing solutions and services for those transitioning to Linux minus the hassle of setting up, thereby offering professionals another alternative to the MacBook Pro. The desktop environment is different from MacOS or even Windows but shares 95 percent similarity that makes the transition to Ubuntu easy.
System76 Ubuntu-powered Laptops Include 4K Display and Kaby Lake CPU Options
Linux users and fans of Ubuntu are probably quite familiar with the PC machines of System76. The company’s machines come with Ubuntu pre-installed but are also flexible enough to handle Linux distros like Fedora, Mint or others without a problem. In addition to these highly flexible characteristics, System76’s machines deliver some great specs, potential specs upgrades and great usability overall.
