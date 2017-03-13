Language Selection

Tuesday 14th of March 2017
OSS
  • Call for Proposals Now Open for Xen Project Developer and Design Summit 2017

    Do you have an interesting use case around Xen Project technology or best practices around the community? There’s a wide variety of topics we are looking for, including security, embedded environments, network function virtualization (NFV), and more. You can find all the suggested topics for presentations and panels here (make sure you select the Topics tab).

  • Akademy 2017 - Almería, Spain - 22-27 July

    This year's Akademy will be held at the Universidad de Almería (UAL) in Almería, Spain, from July 22nd to 27th.

    The conference is expected to draw hundreds of attendees from the global KDE Community to discuss and plan the future of the Community and its technology. Many participants from the broad free and open source software community, local organizations and software companies will also attend.

    This year Akademy is being organized together with UNIA and HackLab Almería. Together they have organized various free software events including the successful PyConEs 2016

  • Boundless to Sponsor, Exhibit and Moderate Open Source Education Panel at the Upcoming AAG Annual Meeting
  • Nullcon 2017

    Jörg’s Audit +++ was placed on Wednesday and Thursday including the option to do the OPSE certification. So we spend most of Monday and Tuesday preparing the session and the infrastructure. I built the test environment in the past years. For this issue of the training I switched to OpenStack because the deployment process is faster than the old way with Ansible. In the end I was running a mixture of a classic libvirt setup and OpenStack side by side. The problem was that running Debian 3.x, CentOS 4, and an old release of pfSense doesn’t really work with a tool like OpenStack. To show old vulnerabilities and the difference to a brand-new distribution I still like to use the ancient distributions.

  • SXSW: Compassionate Disruption: Innovation and The Vatican
Linux Mint and Mir 1.0

  • Refreshed stable Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 2 'Betsy' ISO images now available
  • Mir and Zesty
    Mir is continuing to make progress towards a 1.0 release and, meanwhile, Zesty Zapus (Ubuntu 17.04) is continuing to make progress towards final freeze.
  • Mir 1.0 Expected To Come Early In Ubuntu 17.10 Cycle
    Canonical developer Alan Griffiths has shared a few details about getting Mir 1.0 ready for release. Long story short, they are expecting to officially release Mir 1.0 with an ABI guarantee early in the Ubuntu 17.10 development cycle. It's yet to be firmly decided whether there will be one major release before going to v1.0 (it would be v0.27), but it's looking like not too far after Ubuntu 17.04 is released next month, we could see Mir 1.0 declared.

Leftovers: GNU/Linux

Leftovers: Software

  • MariaDB 10.1.22 now available
    The MariaDB project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of MariaDB 10.1.22. This is a stable (GA) release. See the Release Notes and Changelogs for details.
  • man-pages-4.10 is released
    I've released man-pages-4.10. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org. This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from over 40 contributors. This release sees a large number of changes: a record 600 commits changing around 160 pages. The changes include the addition 11 pages, significant rewrites of 3 other pages, and enhancements to many other pages.
  • MATE 1.18 Desktop Released, Finished Porting To GTK3
    MATE 1.18 is now available as the latest version of this GNOME2-forked open-source desktop environment. The MATE 1.18 development cycle focused on finishing the conversion from GTK2 to GTK3. With MATE 1.18, GTK3 is the only tool-kit API supported and needs at least GTK+ 3.14.
  • MATE 1.18 released
    After 6 months of development the MATE Desktop team are proud to announce the release of MATE Desktop 1.18. We’d like to thank every MATE contributor for their help making this release possible.
  • New GtkTester project
    There are plenty of efforts to provide automated GUI testing, this is another one working in my case, I would like to share. It is written in Vala, is a GTK+ library with just one top window, you can attach your widget to test, can add test cases, check status and finish by calling asserts. Feel free to ask any thing you need or add issues, in order to improve it.
  • How I became a GNOME contributor
    Recently, I was asked by my fellow GNOME friends to write how did I transitioned from nothing to a GNOME contributor. The intention is to motivate people to engage. I don’t think my story is that exciting, but, well, why not? If someone gets motivated and start contributing, goal achieved. But beware: there ain’t any TL;DR here. it’s just a long story.

