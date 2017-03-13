Linux/FOSS Events
-
Call for Proposals Now Open for Xen Project Developer and Design Summit 2017
Do you have an interesting use case around Xen Project technology or best practices around the community? There’s a wide variety of topics we are looking for, including security, embedded environments, network function virtualization (NFV), and more. You can find all the suggested topics for presentations and panels here (make sure you select the Topics tab).
-
Akademy 2017 - Almería, Spain - 22-27 July
This year's Akademy will be held at the Universidad de Almería (UAL) in Almería, Spain, from July 22nd to 27th.
The conference is expected to draw hundreds of attendees from the global KDE Community to discuss and plan the future of the Community and its technology. Many participants from the broad free and open source software community, local organizations and software companies will also attend.
This year Akademy is being organized together with UNIA and HackLab Almería. Together they have organized various free software events including the successful PyConEs 2016
-
Boundless to Sponsor, Exhibit and Moderate Open Source Education Panel at the Upcoming AAG Annual Meeting
-
Nullcon 2017
Jörg’s Audit +++ was placed on Wednesday and Thursday including the option to do the OPSE certification. So we spend most of Monday and Tuesday preparing the session and the infrastructure. I built the test environment in the past years. For this issue of the training I switched to OpenStack because the deployment process is faster than the old way with Ansible. In the end I was running a mixture of a classic libvirt setup and OpenStack side by side. The problem was that running Debian 3.x, CentOS 4, and an old release of pfSense doesn’t really work with a tool like OpenStack. To show old vulnerabilities and the difference to a brand-new distribution I still like to use the ancient distributions.
-
SXSW: Compassionate Disruption: Innovation and The Vatican
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Mint and Mir 1.0
Leftovers: GNU/Linux
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Recent comments
6 days 14 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
2 weeks 42 min ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 22 hours ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago