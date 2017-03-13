Security Leftovers
Security updates for Tuesday
Reproducible Builds: week 98 in Stretch cycle
Audit your systems for security compliance with OpenSCAP
SCAP stands for Security Content Automation Protocol. It is an open standard which defines methods for security policy compliance, vulnerability management and measurement etc. This article focuses on the operating system compliance part of SCAP.
It comes originally from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to provide a way for US government agencies to audit its systems for regulatory compliance.
[Older] Dahua, Hikvision IoT Devices Under Siege
“This is like a damn Hollywood hack {sic}, click on one button and you are in…”
NCC Group launches bounty for open source security flaw fixes
Information assurance firm NCC Group has introduced an in-house security fix bounty scheme that rewards its consultants for fixing vulnerabilities in open source software.
