Leftovers: BSD
LLVM 5.0 Should Offer Better AMD Ryzen Performance
Since January there's been Zen tuning in LLVM Clang with the "znver1" flag, similar to the znver1 tuning in GCC that's been in place since 2015. While LLVM Clang 4.0 has the initial znver1 support, it's incomplete.
In LLVM/Clang 4.0 and currently in SVN/Git master, znver1 is relying upon the btver1 scheduler model. Btver1 is for AMD's Bobcat.
OpenBSD vmm/vmd Update (PDF)
Mike Larkin,
bhyvecon 2017,
09 Mar 2017 – Tokyo, Japan
pfSense 2.3.3-p1 RELEASE Now Available!
pfSense software version 2.3.3-p1 is now available! This is a maintenance/errata patch available by running an update from an existing installation and it does not have a standalone installer to download.
pfSense 2.3.3-p1 Is Updated to FreeBSD 10.3-RELEASE-p17, Includes Security Fixes
Rubicon Communications' Jim Pingle is announcing the availability of the pfSense 2.3.3-p1 maintenance update to the world's most trusted open source firewall based on BSD technologies.
pfSense 2.3.3-p1 appears to be a small point release that includes an up-to-date base system updated to the FreeBSD 10.3-RELEASE-p17 build, fixing the CVE-2016-7055, CVE-2017-3731, and CVE-2017-3732 vulnerabilities. It also includes a total of nineteen security/bug fixes, especially for cURL, which was updated to version 7.53.0 to fix CVE-2017-2629, and OpenSSL.
