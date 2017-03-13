Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Idaho National Laboratory releases Civet open-source software for developers
Idaho National Laboratory recently released a new open-source tool for software developers. The Continuous Integration, Verification, Enhancement and Testing tool, or Civet for short, is the latest INL software to be released free to the public on the lab’s GitHub website. INL hopes to collaborate with the public to refine this high-quality tool and to improve the productivity of software developers who use it.
Leti releases open-source IoT integration framework
Under development and trials since 2010, SensiNact is a unified framework for integrating, and managing IoT devices via generic application programming interfaces (APIs).
It enables the collection, aggregation and secure scripting of data from a wide range of communicating objects, regardless of the network communication protocol: LoRa, Sigfox, EnOcean, CoAP, HTTP, MQTT, XMPP, etc.
Why Releasing Open Source Software is Good For Your Company
If you’re reading this article, it’s almost a certainty your business uses open source software. The web hosting industry is one of the foremost beneficiaries of the open source movement. Linux, GNU, MySQL, Apache, PHP, Python, and WordPress — all fruits of open source development that have been embraced by web hosting companies to build products and services. The benefits of using open source software are obvious, but what’s often not so obvious is why web hosts and solution providers should start their own open source projects.
I’m not talking about giants like Red Hat, Google, and even Microsoft. Their motivations for creating open source projects are clear. Nor am I talking about making the occasional contribution to existing projects — most developers in the industry will make a pull request from time-to-time.
GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath on Open Source
At the Computer History museum, GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath explains how GitHub has grown far beyond its original scope of being a tool just for nerds.
How Open-Source IoT Technology Leads to New Business: Webinar Recap
Timesys Expands Embedded, Open Source Service Portfolio to Address Mobile and IoT Applications on Linux or Android™
A Public-Private Partnership for Gigabit Innovation and Internet Health
At Mozilla, we believe in a networked approach — leveraging the power of diverse people, pooled expertise and shared values.
This was the approach we took nearly 15 years ago when we first launched Firefox. Our open-source browser was — and is — built by a global network of engineers, designers and open web advocates.
China Telecom Allies with OpenStack with Government Support for the Open-source Software Platform
China Telecom (CT) was approved as the newest OpenStack Gold Member at the Foundations November 2016 board meeting.
China Telecom joins some of the leading technology companies in the world ? including Inspur, Cisco, Dell EMC, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Huawei, NEC and Symantec ? as one of 24 founding Gold Members.
Relational vs. Non-Relational Databases: The Tide Is Shifting
In an ever-changing world, the data surrounding relational and non-relational databases is no different. While there are proponents for both, it seems to be a case by case basis for which is best for a particular environment. And, with the pace of innovation, the answer can be swayed on a frequent basis. With all that being said, the numbers don't lie, and there is evidence of a shift that is occurring.
While most of the stalwart SQL related databases (MSSQL, Oracle RDBMS, DB2, etc.) remain stagnant, there has been a decline in interest for MySQL. Might seem surprising given the fact that one of the core components of the original LAMP stack is losing ground. How could that be the case? In essence, a lot has changed since it came into prominence. Most importantly, in my opinion, is that it was purchased by Oracle. No longer an independent entity, you have one company controlling two prominent database choices. Is it possible for Oracle to be unbiased and treat each on its own merits? Perhaps. Only the folks inside the company know the true answer to that. Whatever the answer may be, it goes without question that the momentum that MySQL once had has been subdued.
ScyllaDB Takes on Cassandra to Boost Efficiency, Reduce Latency
Henrik Johansson, senior developer at Eniro, gives a glowing review of the ScyllaDB database system for its part of a microservice-based pipeline used at the Swedish search and directory assistance company where he works.
Open Source Tool Smooths Onramp to React Native
Addressing the complexity of chaining together all the moving parts required to get a React Native project built and running, the open source community has published a starter app to smooth the process.
The new Create React Native App (CRNA) project, now on GitHub, was announced in a blog post today by Adam Perry, a developer at Expo, the new name (as of last week) for Exponent, which provides a React Native-based cross-platform to develop mobile apps purely with JavaScript.
Linux Academy Launches Cloud Assessments Platform to Test and Train Hands-On Technology Skills
Tech Alert: Using Data Reduction at the OS layer in Enterprise Linux Environments
Pressures up and down the stack drive innovation in open-source hardware
Technology is complex, and becoming even more so. It used to be that a company could get by with just a few smart people in their tech department. Now, creating and managing tech solutions on an enterprise scale is beyond the power of even the most talented people. As such, industry giants and smaller players alike are converging their compute, networking and storage technologies with common hardware and open standards.
Open-Source Prototype Turns Any Room Into a 3D Printer
Swedish inventor Torbjørn Ludvigsen has spent the last three years developing a new kind of large-format 3D printer that can build furniture-sized objects in any room — surprisingly easily and relatively cheaply. Ludvigsen's invention, the Hangprinter, employs a system of wires and computer-controlled pulleys anchored to the walls, floor, and ceiling. Once installed, the Hangprinter essentially uses the room itself as a casing.
