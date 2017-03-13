Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Leftovers: OSS and Sharing

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of March 2017 12:29:03 AM Filed under
OSS
  • Idaho National Laboratory releases Civet open-source software for developers

    Idaho National Laboratory recently released a new open-source tool for software developers. The Continuous Integration, Verification, Enhancement and Testing tool, or Civet for short, is the latest INL software to be released free to the public on the lab’s GitHub website. INL hopes to collaborate with the public to refine this high-quality tool and to improve the productivity of software developers who use it.

  • Leti releases open-source IoT integration framework

    Under development and trials since 2010, SensiNact is a unified framework for integrating, and managing IoT devices via generic application programming interfaces (APIs).

    It enables the collection, aggregation and secure scripting of data from a wide range of communicating objects, regardless of the network communication protocol: LoRa, Sigfox, EnOcean, CoAP, HTTP, MQTT, XMPP, etc.

  • Why Releasing Open Source Software is Good For Your Company

    If you’re reading this article, it’s almost a certainty your business uses open source software. The web hosting industry is one of the foremost beneficiaries of the open source movement. Linux, GNU, MySQL, Apache, PHP, Python, and WordPress — all fruits of open source development that have been embraced by web hosting companies to build products and services. The benefits of using open source software are obvious, but what’s often not so obvious is why web hosts and solution providers should start their own open source projects.

    I’m not talking about giants like Red Hat, Google, and even Microsoft. Their motivations for creating open source projects are clear. Nor am I talking about making the occasional contribution to existing projects — most developers in the industry will make a pull request from time-to-time.

  • GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath on Open Source

    At the Computer History museum, GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath explains how GitHub has grown far beyond its original scope of being a tool just for nerds.

  • How Open-Source IoT Technology Leads to New Business: Webinar Recap
  • Timesys Expands Embedded, Open Source Service Portfolio to Address Mobile and IoT Applications on Linux or Android™
  • A Public-Private Partnership for Gigabit Innovation and Internet Health

    At Mozilla, we believe in a networked approach — leveraging the power of diverse people, pooled expertise and shared values.

    This was the approach we took nearly 15 years ago when we first launched Firefox. Our open-source browser was — and is — built by a global network of engineers, designers and open web advocates.

  • China Telecom Allies with OpenStack with Government Support for the Open-source Software Platform

    China Telecom (CT) was approved as the newest OpenStack Gold Member at the Foundations November 2016 board meeting.

    China Telecom joins some of the leading technology companies in the world ? including Inspur, Cisco, Dell EMC, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Huawei, NEC and Symantec ? as one of 24 founding Gold Members.

  • Relational vs. Non-Relational Databases: The Tide Is Shifting

    In an ever-changing world, the data surrounding relational and non-relational databases is no different. While there are proponents for both, it seems to be a case by case basis for which is best for a particular environment. And, with the pace of innovation, the answer can be swayed on a frequent basis. With all that being said, the numbers don't lie, and there is evidence of a shift that is occurring.

    While most of the stalwart SQL related databases (MSSQL, Oracle RDBMS, DB2, etc.) remain stagnant, there has been a decline in interest for MySQL. Might seem surprising given the fact that one of the core components of the original LAMP stack is losing ground. How could that be the case? In essence, a lot has changed since it came into prominence. Most importantly, in my opinion, is that it was purchased by Oracle. No longer an independent entity, you have one company controlling two prominent database choices. Is it possible for Oracle to be unbiased and treat each on its own merits? Perhaps. Only the folks inside the company know the true answer to that. Whatever the answer may be, it goes without question that the momentum that MySQL once had has been subdued.

  • ScyllaDB Takes on Cassandra to Boost Efficiency, Reduce Latency

    Henrik Johansson, senior developer at Eniro, gives a glowing review of the ScyllaDB database system for its part of a microservice-based pipeline used at the Swedish search and directory assistance company where he works.

  • Open Source Tool Smooths Onramp to React Native

    Addressing the complexity of chaining together all the moving parts required to get a React Native project built and running, the open source community has published a starter app to smooth the process.

    The new Create React Native App (CRNA) project, now on GitHub, was announced in a blog post today by Adam Perry, a developer at Expo, the new name (as of last week) for Exponent, which provides a React Native-based cross-platform to develop mobile apps purely with JavaScript.

  • Linux Academy Launches Cloud Assessments Platform to Test and Train Hands-On Technology Skills
  • Tech Alert: Using Data Reduction at the OS layer in Enterprise Linux Environments
  • Pressures up and down the stack drive innovation in open-source hardware

    Technology is complex, and becoming even more so. It used to be that a company could get by with just a few smart people in their tech department. Now, creating and managing tech solutions on an enterprise scale is beyond the power of even the most talented people. As such, industry giants and smaller players alike are converging their compute, networking and storage technologies with common hardware and open standards.

  • Open-Source Prototype Turns Any Room Into a 3D Printer

    Swedish inventor Torbjørn Ludvigsen has spent the last three years developing a new kind of large-format 3D printer that can build furniture-sized objects in any room — surprisingly easily and relatively cheaply. Ludvigsen's invention, the Hangprinter, employs a system of wires and computer-controlled pulleys anchored to the walls, floor, and ceiling. Once installed, the Hangprinter essentially uses the room itself as a casing.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Mint and Mir 1.0

  • Refreshed stable Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 2 'Betsy' ISO images now available
  • Mir and Zesty
    Mir is continuing to make progress towards a 1.0 release and, meanwhile, Zesty Zapus (Ubuntu 17.04) is continuing to make progress towards final freeze.
  • Mir 1.0 Expected To Come Early In Ubuntu 17.10 Cycle
    Canonical developer Alan Griffiths has shared a few details about getting Mir 1.0 ready for release. Long story short, they are expecting to officially release Mir 1.0 with an ABI guarantee early in the Ubuntu 17.10 development cycle. It's yet to be firmly decided whether there will be one major release before going to v1.0 (it would be v0.27), but it's looking like not too far after Ubuntu 17.04 is released next month, we could see Mir 1.0 declared.

Leftovers: GNU/Linux

Leftovers: Software

  • MariaDB 10.1.22 now available
    The MariaDB project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of MariaDB 10.1.22. This is a stable (GA) release. See the Release Notes and Changelogs for details.
  • man-pages-4.10 is released
    I've released man-pages-4.10. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org. This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from over 40 contributors. This release sees a large number of changes: a record 600 commits changing around 160 pages. The changes include the addition 11 pages, significant rewrites of 3 other pages, and enhancements to many other pages.
  • MATE 1.18 Desktop Released, Finished Porting To GTK3
    MATE 1.18 is now available as the latest version of this GNOME2-forked open-source desktop environment. The MATE 1.18 development cycle focused on finishing the conversion from GTK2 to GTK3. With MATE 1.18, GTK3 is the only tool-kit API supported and needs at least GTK+ 3.14.
  • MATE 1.18 released
    After 6 months of development the MATE Desktop team are proud to announce the release of MATE Desktop 1.18. We’d like to thank every MATE contributor for their help making this release possible.
  • New GtkTester project
    There are plenty of efforts to provide automated GUI testing, this is another one working in my case, I would like to share. It is written in Vala, is a GTK+ library with just one top window, you can attach your widget to test, can add test cases, check status and finish by calling asserts. Feel free to ask any thing you need or add issues, in order to improve it.
  • How I became a GNOME contributor
    Recently, I was asked by my fellow GNOME friends to write how did I transitioned from nothing to a GNOME contributor. The intention is to motivate people to engage. I don’t think my story is that exciting, but, well, why not? If someone gets motivated and start contributing, goal achieved. But beware: there ain’t any TL;DR here. it’s just a long story.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6