Leftovers: Software MariaDB 10.1.22 now available The MariaDB project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of MariaDB 10.1.22. This is a stable (GA) release. See the Release Notes and Changelogs for details.

man-pages-4.10 is released I've released man-pages-4.10. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org. This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from over 40 contributors. This release sees a large number of changes: a record 600 commits changing around 160 pages. The changes include the addition 11 pages, significant rewrites of 3 other pages, and enhancements to many other pages.

MATE 1.18 Desktop Released, Finished Porting To GTK3 MATE 1.18 is now available as the latest version of this GNOME2-forked open-source desktop environment. The MATE 1.18 development cycle focused on finishing the conversion from GTK2 to GTK3. With MATE 1.18, GTK3 is the only tool-kit API supported and needs at least GTK+ 3.14.

New GtkTester project There are plenty of efforts to provide automated GUI testing, this is another one working in my case, I would like to share. It is written in Vala, is a GTK+ library with just one top window, you can attach your widget to test, can add test cases, check status and finish by calling asserts. Feel free to ask any thing you need or add issues, in order to improve it.

How I became a GNOME contributor Recently, I was asked by my fellow GNOME friends to write how did I transitioned from nothing to a GNOME contributor. The intention is to motivate people to engage. I don’t think my story is that exciting, but, well, why not? If someone gets motivated and start contributing, goal achieved. But beware: there ain’t any TL;DR here. it’s just a long story.