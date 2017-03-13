Red Hat and Fedora
Red Hat Touts 5 Benefits of Its Kubernetes Update
Red Hat Director of Product Strategy Brian Gracely and I recently had an interesting conversation about the five things Red Hat wants you to know about the latest Kubernetes update.
The Importance of the Partner Ecosystem in Your Storage Solution
When building out a storage solution you have a choice between vendor lock-in and the options that open source offers.
“Choice” is one of the most sought-after values in IT management. Most IT managers want to create and maintain agile environments where they can quickly flex and change to adapt to the emerging needs of their business.
Choice, however, can be a double-edged sword. While in one way it cuts through delay and inertia to enable great responsiveness, in another way it can easily demand more resources, which often means additional expense.
Buy/Sell Signals for Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) and Fortive Corporation (FTV)
Chemnitzer Linux Tage 2017
Last weekend the Fedora Project was present at the Chemnitzer Linux Tage 2017. This was my last stop during my trip to Nullcon 2017 and the Amrita University. This year’s presence of Fedora at the CLT wouldn’t be possible without the help of Robert, Stephan, and Miro.
