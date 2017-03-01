Chakra 2017.03 "Goedel" released
We are excited to announce the first Chakra release of 2017, codenamed Goedel, to honor the logician, mathematician and philosopher Kurt Goedel.
The 2017.03 release introduces two noteworthy changes:
- The installer, Calamares, has been updated to version 3.0.1.91. As a result, users are now able to install Chakra on btrfs and LUKS encrypted partitions. Calamares has received lots of partitioning enhancements and bug fixes since our previous ISO release and the installation process should be smoother than ever.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Mint and Mir 1.0
Leftovers: GNU/Linux
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
Recent comments
6 days 14 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
2 weeks 42 min ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 22 hours ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 3 days ago
15 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago