Leftovers: Gaming
Latest Vendetta Online Updates Add New Cockpit Designs to VR, Many Changes
Guild Software has published this past week three updates to their popular and multi-platform Vendetta Online MMORPG (Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) title, which bring many improvements across all supported platforms.
The Vendetta Online 1.8.410, 1.8.411, and 1.8.412 updates have been released since our previous report, and they introduce quite a bunch of things. We'll start with the 1.8.410 build as it's the largest, introducing the ability for TempKoS players to collect faction losses for a certain faction during the entire TempKoS period.
Keith Packard Comments On Valve Work
As reported earlier, Keith Packard is Valve's latest driver developer hire for bettering the Linux display stack for gaming, and in particular, VR. Keith has now shared a few comments on his new endeavor.
Valve Hires X11 Veteran Keith Packard To Work On The Linux Display Stack
Valve's latest high-profile hire is adding Keith Packard to their roster of Linux graphics driver developers.
Valve have hired another developer to work on Linux graphics drivers
Cossacks 3 for Linux has been delayed, yet again
I really hope this is for the last time, but in all fairness the delay isn't too long this time. Cossacks 3 [Steam, GOG] for Linux has been delayed until the 29th of March.
Arma: Cold War Assault released for Linux & Mac, but it's separated from the Windows version
Arma: Cold War Assault [Steam] is now available for Linux & Mac, but it does not support Steamplay with the Windows version. So Steam now has a Windows version and then an entirely separate store entry for the Linux/Mac version.
Godot 3.0 Is Working On WebAssembly + WebGL 2.0 Exporting
The open-source Godot game engine continues working towards their 3.0 major release.
Godot developers have published a fresh progress report concerning their latest 3.0 developments.
Godot 3.0 is seeing rewritten import and export workflow handling as their latest accomplishment. Also interesting is they mention a new exporter is being developed for exporting Godot games to WebAssembly and WebGL 2.0.
Aspyr Media have teased that the 'Australian Summer' Civilization VI update will be on Linux soon
Good news everyone! The Linux version of Civilization VI should get the 'Australian Summer' update and DLC soon it seems.
The 'Australian Summer' update for Civilization VI is now live on Linux
The awesome looking FPS 'STRAFE' has been delayed, with no set Linux release date now
STRAFE [Steam, Kickstarter] looks fantastic as an FPS and a throwback to some retro shooters, but sadly it has seen a delay. I reached out to the publisher Devolver Digital to ask about the Linux release as it wasn't mentioned in the announcement.
Fossil Echo, the gorgeous platformer may finally land on Linux soon
Doing my usual perusing of SteamDB while something is uploading or compiling I came across Fossil Echo [Steam]. A game that was supposed to be on Linux quite some time ago, but it looks like it's finally happening.
The open source itch store client has gotten smarter about 64bit and dependencies on Linux
